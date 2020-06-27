Beverly Hartl

TOWN OF ELBA, Wis. — Beverly A. “Bev” Hartl, age 84, was peacefully called home on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

She was born on April 22, 1936 at Norwegian American Hospital in Chicago, Il to John and Elsie (Leistico) Peters. Beverly completed K-12 in Wilmette, Il, graduating from Newtrier High School in June of 1954. She went on to attend Beloit College and was an active member of phi-beta-phi. Her ambitious work ethic took her early career in many directions, from working in retail, assisting a photographer, managing Pizza Hut, and opening Pizza Plus. Discovering her entrepreneurial skills, she then opened a gift shop and later expanded the business to pursue her passion as a self-taught florist, rebranding her business as Pine Peddlers Floral and Gift.. One of Beverly’s favorite activities was gambling. She gave each slot machine an equal shot, although they did not pay her as much respect as she paid them. She loved being involved in the community, completing crossword puzzles, taking in the beauty of the fall scents and colors, and watching the drama unfold on Lifetime TV with her popcorn and bag of twizzlers.

To say she loved shopping would be an understatement, but her daughters and granddaughters will undoubtably fill that void. Lastly, it is with great regret that we share her enthusiasm for the Chicago Bear’s. Beverly was a lover of all holidays, but none as much as Christmas. Displaying a miniature Christmas village in her windows, decorating the flower shop, and baking holiday cookies with the girls were precious moments that will never go forgotten. Preparing months in advance, she never failed to deliver the most thoughtful gifts to family, friends, pets, and beyond.

Her family is dedicated to passing on her festive spirit and devotion for giving to many generations down. Beverly, or “Tootie”, was blessed with many adventures and memories with her best friend and soulmate, Richard (“Mr. Dickie”). Her daughters will always remember her as the best Mom ever, instilling a strong sense of motherhood amongst them. She was not the typical grandmother; she was a compassionate friend and lifelong mentor, known as “Gram”. She would give anything mentally, physically, and spiritually possible to make her family happy.

Her family will remember her by her extreme generosity, enthusiasm for family events, and beauty inside and out, characteristics she displayed through her final moments. Beverly is survived by the love of her life, Richard; three daughters, Brenda (Cary) Hochstatter, Belinda Winters, and Bridget (Frank) Shaffer; nine grandchildren Kali (Dusty), Karli, Brian (Sarah), Chad, Ashley (Vinny), Travis, Brock, Mason, and Paiten; eight great-grandchildren; and her one and only nephew, Mike Peters. She was preceded in death by her father, John Peters (1904-1997); mother, Elsie Peters (1908-2004); and brother John Jr. Peters.