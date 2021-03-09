Beverly E. Blank

Beverly E. Blank, 91, passed away at home after a long battle with dementia Alzheimer’s.

She was born September 26, 1929 in Milton WI to John W and Edna (Weber) Fiedler. She married William J. Blank, Sr and William passed away in 1990. Beverly was employed by Norwood Mills for many years and Data Dimensions until her retirement. Beverly enjoyed watching the Packers, NASCAR, and tending to her house plants. She was a member of the Women of the Moose #477and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary #1621.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; husband William; brothers John and Robert; and sisters Helen and Phyllis.

She is survived by her son Bill Blank; daughter Maxine (David) Ashworth; granddaughter Tammy (Mark) Boufford; siblings: Connie Olson, Genevieve Manogue, and James (Vonda) Fiedler; nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Beverly will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Beverly will be laid to rest next to William in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.

Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family. Memorials are appreciated to Agrace Hospice.

A special thank you to Agrace Hospice staff for your professionalism and care shown to Beverly.

