MADISON, WI-Beverly Buchanan Stormont passed away on May 5, 2020, in Madison, WI.

Born April 5, 1928, in Columbus, GA. she was preceded in death by parents, Elbert and Tyna Buchanan; and sister, Virginia Brown. After graduation from high school in Georgia, Beverly received a Bachelor of Arts degree in music and literature in 1951 from George Washington University in Washington D.C. She settled in the Midwest and was employed as an office administrator at Northwestern University in Chicago for many years.

Beverly was active in many Chicago area charities. Her generosity with her limited resources was amazing – often disregarding personal comforts to donate to the less fortunate. She was active in the Order of the Eastern Star, and held the position of Worthy Matron of the Paul Revere Chapter in Chicago. She was a member of the Daughters of the Nile, and served as Queen of the Zenobia Temple No. 8 Chicago, IL. in 1996. She was a member of the North Shore Alumni of Chi Omega. Beverly was the president of the Chicago AARP and a long-serving member of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association. She served on the board of elections in Chicago. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Chicago – attended regularly until moving back to Wisconsin to be closer to family.

Beverly is survived by her sons, Dr. Daniel (Annette) Stormont, Monroe WI., Robert (Elizabeth) Stormont, Hartland, WI., Dr. John (Joleen) Stormont, Albuquerque, NM., and Dr. Thomas (Dorothy) Stormont, Stillwater, MN.; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The family will be having a private ceremony.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Chicago Shriners Children’s Hospital https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/chicago.

