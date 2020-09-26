Beverly Broderdorf

Beverly J. “Bev” Broderdorf age 85 died on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

She was born on June 12, 1935 in the Town of Fountain Prairie to Otto and Margaret (Nielson) Broderdorf. Bev was baptized and confirmed at St. Stephen’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fall River where she served the Lord faithfully as a lifelong member. She was employed at Beaver Dam Lutheran Hospital for 20 years and Beaver Dam Community Hospital for 24 years before her retirement.

Bev will be remembered as a cheerful friend who was willing to listen and help people. She enjoyed horses, working on the farm, baking bread and angel food cake from scratch, puzzles and chocolate. Bev collected dolls and, along with her brother Armin, were members of the Hope Train Club.

She read her well-worn Bible daily and was a member of the Lost Lake Historical Society. Bev loved the outdoors, whether growing her flowers or taking care of the lawn. She also enjoyed traveling with her family and later many trips with her brother, where the mountain regions were especially a favorite of hers.

Survivors include cousins, other relatives and her dear friends Steve and Laurie Jacob, Arlene Sennhenn, Carol Brinkmann, Nancy Wierenga, Janis Casad and Carla Borde. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Armin and an infant brother Vernon.