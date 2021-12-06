Beverly Brander

by Obituaries

Beverly L. Brander, age 90, of Lone Rock passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at the Sauk Prairie Hospital following a brief illness. She was born August 27, 1931, in Spring Green the

daughter of Carl and Leal (Peebles) Pope and was raised in Spring Green. Bev married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life Don Brander on October 7, 1950. They celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary this year. Bev spent many years working as a bookkeeper for the Thermogas Company in Lone Rock and also did bookkeeping for many local cheese factories. Bev and Don enjoyed traveling and took many memorable trips through the U.S. and internationally. Faith was important to Beverly and she was a longtime member of the Lone Rock Congregational Church. Bev was most proud of her seven grandchildren and enjoyed every minute with them.

Survivors include her husband, Don Brander, son, Richard (Jing) Brander, daughter, Barbra (Rick) Appel, 7 grandchildren, Rob Brander, Michael Appel, Brett Appel, Kyle Appel, Cyrene Brosoto, Clarisse Brosoto, Isabella Brander; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and 6 siblings.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at the Lone Rock Congregational Church. Rev. Craig Peach will officiate with private family burial in the Spring Green Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Lone Rock Congregational Church from 5:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. and again on Friday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service.

Online condolences are available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The RichardsonStafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

