Beverly Ann Schmid Marklein

Beverly Ann Schmid Marklein, 89, of Baraboo, formally Bear Valley area, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 25, 2022, at home with her family around her.

Beverly, known as Betty or Bev to close family and friends, was born on January 4, 1933, to Carl and Helen (Grover) Stoltz in the Keyesville area. She graduated from Ithaca High School and soon after met Richard Schmid at a dance hall. They were married 35 years before Richard’s death in 1986. Bev served as a bookkeeper/accountant (and all of the above) for the family construction business. Together, they raised four children, Mark (Mary) Schmid of Nekoosa, Julie (DeLon) Drake of Richland Center, Susan (Kent) Hindes of Baraboo, and Laura (Brian) Harvestine of Oconomowoc. Additionally, she was grandmother to 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Bev was blessed with a second companionship, Larry Marklein, who passed a few short years later. Larry had two children, Carol Marklein and Melvin Marklein.

Betty faithfully served the Catholic church and community. She gathered and prepared weekly flowers for the church alter, sang in the choir, taught religious education, was a member of the church quilting group, and held an active role in the PCCW. Through her later years, she made thousands of rosaries for the missionary to help spread God’s word.

Bev was an avid Packer and Brewer fan. She did not miss a game during the 2019 season when the Brewers went to the playoff! Competitive she was, especially playing cards. She would often “lay in the weeds” and offered a kind smile and laugh as she won the hand.

Betty often shared her baking talents. She was a winner in 1959 for Liver Knadeles. She was best known for baking homemade bread, 12 loaves a week, her German Mauldaschen, Seven Layer bars, and Party punch. If that did not fill your belly, her and Richard grew most of their fruits and vegetables in their garden. Betty did all the canning. And as an additional delight, they also made their own homemade wine; Dandelion, Blackberry, Plum, Elderberry, to name a few.

Beverly was predeceased by two brothers, Norman “Porky” Stoltz, Lawrence “Bud” Stoltz, brother-in-law, Galen Zajicek, and very dear in-laws from Richard’s family. She was survived by two sisters, Eleanor “Penny” Zajicek and Pat Rinard.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church located on Loretto Ridge on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. Fr. Sanctus Ibe will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. The family construction business, John Schmid and Sons, built St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and this is a place of heart for the family. Online condolences are available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

