Beverly Ann McGauley

Dodgeville – Beverly Ann McComish McGauley, age 80, died on May 3, 2020, at Upland Hills Hospital, after a brief illness.

“Bev” was born August 27, 1940, in Shullsburg, WI. The oldest of seven children born to Charles and Mary Florence (Gille) McComish, she was raised on a farm in Seymour Township.

Bev graduated from Darlington High School in 1958 and from Mercy School of Nursing, Dubuque, IA in 1961. In 1966, she moved to California, where she met the love of her life, Dennis McGauley. In 1968, they were married at our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, Seymour and then returned to California. After the birth of their first son, Kevin, they relocated to Wisconsin, where sons Michael and Terry were born. Bev and Dennis have since lived in Dodgeville. Bev worked for many years as a nurse at Upland Hills Hospital, a job she always loved.

Bev was a kind, wonderful person. She was especially devoted to her sons, and suffered heartbreak when their youngest son, Terry, died in 2003, at age 29, from complications of juvenile diabetes. Also, preceding Bev were her parents, her in-laws, William McGauley and Mattie Lee Copper, brother-in-law Jim McGauley, siblings, Marilyn and her husband John Kenyon, Karen and her husband Johnny Uebele, and brothers Jim and Paul John.

Bev was a devout Catholic and a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Dodgeville. She prayed the rosary faithfully.

Bev is survived by her husband Dennis; her son Kevin and his children, Rachael, Brittany and Garrett, her son Michael (Monica) and their children Madeline, Marshal, and Morgan. She is further survived by her brother Chuck (Judy) McComish, of Over Land Park, KS; her sister Joyce McComish, of Madison, WI; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Due to the Corona Virus, a private burial will be held at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Cemetery, Seymour Township, Wisconsin followed by a Funeral Mass later this summer when restrictions are lifted.

