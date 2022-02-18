Beverly Ann (Farr) Strutt

Ridgeway – Beverly Ann (Farr) Strutt, age 84, of Ridgeway, passed peacefully on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, and is now reunited with the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Strutt, husband of 54 years.

She was born on November 24, 1937, in Madison, the daughter of Charles and Irene Farr. Following her graduation from Stoughton High School, she was united in marriage on April 6, 1957.

They spent their entire married life together in Ridgeway and were blessed with two children; Susan Hepler and Richard (Judy) Strutt; five grandchildren, Jamie Cook, Corisa Cook, Nicole (Nathan) Wieczorek, Kaitlin Strutt (Douglas Weber), Steven Strutt (Kristina Olafsson); eight great-grandchildren, Cody Craft, Samantha (Kris) Goetzke, Dawson Brown, Ella, Aidan & Owen Wieczorek, and Wesley & Wyatt Weber.

Beverly was a woman of great faith who dearly loved her family. When Dick and Bev weren’t busy working on the farm together, they loved polka dancing and traveling with their dear friends, Gale and Audrey Yanke. She enjoyed rolling up her sleeves, tending to her vegetable garden and many flower beds. Her grandchildren fondly remember the playful banter between her and grandpa, playing card games, putting puzzles together, playing with playdough, filling the cookie jar with homemade treats she made with them and her desire to make meaningful memories.

Beverly is further survived by her sister, Patricia Offord; her sister-in-law, June Farr; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dick, her siblings, Charles Farr, Dolores Farr, Earl Farr, Clifford Farr, Violet Marks, Mary Larson and Anna Klassy.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022 at the DODGEVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH. Rev. Jim Droste will officiate. Burial will be held in Eastside Cemetery in Ridgeway. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. on Monday at the church.

The family would like to thank the staff at Our House Assisted Living in Cambridge where Beverly made her home over the last couple of years.

