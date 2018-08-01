Beverly A. Duckwitz

Madison/Kent, Washington/Beverly A. Duckwitz, 88, passed into Heaven on July 30, 2018, surrounded by family and friends.

Beverly was born in Seattle, WA, August 25, 1929. As a child, she enjoyed activities with her extended family and skiing with her high school friends. She married and moved to Madison where she and her husband Bill raised two daughters.

After working as a sports clothing buyer for Russell Marina in Hilldale, and a typist in the UW Genetics department, Beverly worked in the Governor’s office for 20 years. Many knew her as the Voice of Wisconsin at the reception desk. Beverly retired in 1992 to take care of her mother. They covered many miles in her beautiful red car.

Beverly was a loving mother, a dedicated worker, and a fervent Christian believer. She was generous and compassionate to friends and strangers alike. She will always be remembered for her winning smile and strong spirit. She is survived by her daughters Julie Melton (Dan) and Linda Grant (James), five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Rest in peace Mom.

A gathering will be held on Friday, August 3, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Cress Funeral Service, 3610 Speedway Rd., Madison, followed by graveside service at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.

