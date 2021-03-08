Beverly A. Doyle

Belleville, WI – Beverly A. Doyle, age 75 passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Beehive Homes in Oregon, WI.

She was born on January 19, 1946 in Sauk City, WI the daughter of William J. Blum and Verna A. Haselwander. Bev graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1964. On February 27, 1965 she was united in marriage to Robert A. Doyle in Sauk City. Bev had worked for EZ-Gregory, Lands End, and Duluth Trading. She enjoyed playing softball, bowling, shooting pool, and golfing at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club.

Beverly is survived by her sons Christopher Doyle and Daniel (Jodi Wienkes) Doyle, grandsons Sean Alford, Kaden Doyle, and Karter Doyle. She is further survived by a brother Tom Blum, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, brother and sister-in-law Bill and Loretta Blum, sister Donna Meyer, sister and brother-in-law Mary and Larry Walker.

A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the St. James Cemetery, Belleville, WI.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI. Please follow mask and social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.

