Bev Meister

COLUMBUS WI/MARCO ISLAND FL–Beverly Jean (Neumeister) Meister, age 85, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

She was born in Madison on September 26, 1934 to Maurice Theodore Neumeister and Evelyn Margaret (Dann) Neumeister. Bev grew up in Rio, WI and moved to Tucson, AZ with her family when she graduated from Rio High School. She couldn’t bear to be without her childhood sweetheart, so she married David Meister on October 25, 1952 in Tucson. Soon after, they returned to Rio where they started their family. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were her life and they gave her great pride.

Bev loved to go boating and watch her kids ski. She enjoyed traveling with Dave to different countries and the U.S. They finally settled in Marco Island, FL where Bev spent many hours in the sun with her friends playing Euchre and Sequence. Bev also loved playing Bridge and going to Friday night fish fries with her Columbus “girls”.

She is survived by three children, Kim (Debra) Meister, Cindy (Roger) Shaw and Tom (Renee) Meister; four grandchildren, Jonathan (Jennifer) Meister, Jennifer (Paul) Corrado, Michael (Kate) Shaw and Megan Meister; seven great grandchildren, Griffin, Grady, Connor, Kolton, Geneva, Natalie and Galileo; other relatives and friends. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, her husband David and her sister Maureen Powell.

Bev lived a joyous and happy life. She received excellent care in the last 6 months of her life. Her family would like to thank Randolph Health Services, Hillside Home Care and the many nurses and doctors who cared for her at Prairie Ridge Health. Special thanks to Dr. Galvin, Dr. Sam Poser and Dr. Rolf Poser. We will always appreciate your dedication to our mother and the Columbus Community.

Inurnment will be at a later date with her immediate family. Memorials may be directed to St. Jerome’s Catholic School.

