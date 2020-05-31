Betzy Marie Fenne

MADISON, Wis. -Betzy Marie Fenne, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at UW Hospital and Clinics.

She was born on Feb. 20, 1935, the daughter of Roy Stendahl and Margit (Qie) Stendahl.

Betzy was united in marriage to Robert Fenne and worked for Walgreens Distribution Center, retiring in 2005. She was an avid cat lover and enjoyed camping, playing cards, dice, watching Packer and Badger football games but most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Betzy is survived by her three daughters, Linda (Gary) Harmon, Janet Marcella and Tammey (Jeff) Hepp; four granddaughters, Lisa (Rick) Bollig, Teresa Hensiak, Heather (Jesse) Bonvicino and Jessica Hensiak; grandson, Corey (Brooke) Hensiak; two great-grandsons, Kyle Fredrickson and Sawyer Bonvicino; and two great-granddaughters, Ember Hensiak and Savannah Bonvicino. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two brothers, Otto and Rolf Stendahl.



