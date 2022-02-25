‘Between the Waves’ music conference returns virtually this weekend

MADISON, Wis. — The “Between the Waves” music conference is returning this weekend, hoping the help along the next generation of Madison’s musical artists.

Each year, the conference provides the tools and knowledge to help musicians earn a living making music.

After a taking a year off for the pandemic, found Roy Elkins says there is a lot that artists can expect to gain at this year’s event, which will be held virtually.

“(We’ll) show musicians how to make a living making music not just performing. We all want to be on stage, that’s the best job in the world. But there are other good jobs too to make a living doing that stuff,” Elkins says.

Butch Vig, known for producing Nirvana’s iconic “Nevermind” album and being a member of the band Garbage, will headline the festival.

If you’re an artist interested in signing up for the conference, you can still register online.

