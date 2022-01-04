Betty White will not be buried next to late husband, agent says

by Kyle Jones

Chris Pizzello - staff, AP FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait following her appearance on the television talk show "In the House," in Burbank, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2009. Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99.

MINERAL POINT, Wis. – Betty White will not be buried in Mineral Point, her agent said Tuesday.

In an interview with ABC News, Jeff Witjas said White will not be laid to rest next to her late husband Allen Ludden.

Ludden was born and buried in Mineral Point.

RELATED: One of Betty White’s husbands is buried in Mineral Point. Will she join him?

Ludden and White met while he was the host of the game show ‘Password.’

He died from stomach cancer in 1981. White died on Friday at the age of 99.

In the interview, Witjas said she died from natural causes. He did not say where she will be buried.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.