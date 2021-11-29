Betty Theresa Mulhern

Sun Prairie – Betty T. Mulhern, 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Agrace Hospice.

Betty was born on December 12, 1928, in Waunakee, WI to parents Joseph and Catherine (Kurth) Kessenich.

Betty’s life can best be described by the letter “F”, family, faith, friends, and fan. She grew up on the family farm and lost her mother at the tender age of 13. She and her sister Lorraine helped to take care of her father and six brothers, which was the beginning of instilling in her a strong family ethic. After graduating from Waunakee High School, Betty married the love of her life, John Mulhern, on July 23, 1949. Betty did not believe in the word “in-law” and became a full-fledged member of the Mulhern clan adopting her mother-in-law, Esther, as her own mom and the Mulhern’s Irish heritage which she wore with pride along with her own German heritage. She raised five children before going to work at Webcrafters Inc. until she retired. Her real joy came in spending time with her 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She made each one of them feel like they were her favorite and they helped her often make cookies and her famous applesauce between games of Euchre. Betty was the glue to her family and will be greatly missed.

Betty had a very strong faith and was an active member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She attended daily Mass, led the annual Women’s Club bazaar, and was active in many church activities. This led to many friendships that she cherished throughout her life.

She and John were avid Wisconsin sports fans. They were Packer season ticket holders for many years and attended many Badger football and basketball, Brewers, and Bucks games.

Betty is survived by her four children, Tim (Kari) Mulhern, Lynn (Rick) Palmer, Kris (Bill) Simon, Rick (Deb) Mulhern; 15 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband John; son Tom and daughter-in-law Barb; her parents, Joseph and Catherine; brothers, Art, Don, Joe, Bob, Bill and Jack, and sister, Lorraine.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 North Sherman Avenue, Madison. A visitation will be held from 10:00AM until the time of Mass on Saturday at the church.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church, Tom Mulhern Scholarship Fund at the UW Foundation, or Agrace Hospice.

