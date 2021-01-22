Betty Smith

MADISON – The family of Betty Smith lost their sweet Grams, aunt and sister on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, after a brief illness. Her family was at her side and close by.

She was born Elizabeth Jane Kissane on March 23, 1928. She attended St. James Elementary School and Edgewood High School in Madison and over the years worked as a secretary for State Farm Insurance and Royster fertilizer. Betty married Robert J. Smith in 1951, and their daughter, Kathryn Jean, was born in 1952.

Betty is survived by her granddaughter, Jennifer Wells and her husband, Bruce, and their daughters, Sara and Hannah, of Clarksville, Tenn., and granddaughter, Alison Bradford and her husband, Joe, and their daughters, Madelyn and Holly, of Central, S.C.; son-in-law, Rick Cook of Alpharetta, Ga.; sister, Mary Alice Falkenstein; niece, Linda Falkenstein of Madison; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Alice Kissane; husband, Bob; and daughter, Kathryn Smith Cook.

Betty was a longtime member of St. Dennis Catholic Church. Since August 2020, she was a resident of Jubilee House assisted living in Clarksville, where she moved to be closer to her granddaughter.

Betty was a talented sewer, quilter, cross stitcher, knitter and crocheter, and everything she made was letter perfect; all the i’s dotted and the t’s crossed. She loved creating items for her granddaughters and travelling with them to special destinations like Disney World and the Circus World Museum. She was a vivacious presence and wanted everything to be special, and always made sure that everything was.

The family would like to thank Bright Star Care of Madison especially caregivers, Lisa and Rebeccah, who made Betty’s recent years brighter, and the staff of Jubilee House in Clarksville.

Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park in Madison. Due to COVID-19, a memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Please contact the family at bjsmith706@gmail.com for details of the memorial. Memorial donations in Betty’s name can be sent St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital .​ Online condolences may be made to www.gundersonfh.com .

