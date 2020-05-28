Betty (Sauk) Porter

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON-Betty (Sauk) Porter, aka, “BETS”, age 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Madison Pointe Senior Living.

She was born on Aug. 9, 1930, to Charles and Mabel Sauk, the first of nine children. Betty attended Edgewood High School and graduated from East High School, Class of 1948. She retired from the State of Wisconsin after 40+ years, holding many positions as a Supervisor, Systems Analyst, among others.

Betty lived the majority of her life in Madison, Wis., but spent 13 years in Holiday, Fla,, enjoying everything retirement had to offer. She loved dancing, country music, Green Bay Packers (Brett Favre), sales shopping, Scrabble, Bingo, casinos, crossword puzzles, and drinking beer. She was never shy about expressing exactly what she thought, “F” bombs flying everywhere. Mom could be stubborn, which she justified by two things, being Norwegian, and being born a “Leo”.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Tommy; sisters, Helen Ruth and Joanne Breese; husband, Roy Porter; brothers-in-law, Donald (Carol) Conway and Roger (Mary) Calo; and sisters-in-law, Debbie (Mike) Sauk and Mary Kay (David) Sauk.

Betty is survived by her five children, Donna (Bruce) Skaro, Sue (Jeff) Gerbitz, Mary Jane (Hamsa) Ripp, Herschel (Holly) Porter and Chris (Keisha) Porter; sisters, Carol Conway, Mary Calo and Dianne (Jim) Wylesky; brothers, David (Pat) Sauk and Michael Sauk; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and many special cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A private burial for immediate family will be held at NORWAY GROVE CEMETERY, Deforest. Please wear bright colors, as mom loved bright and cheery.

A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

A special thank you to Madison Pointe Senior Living and Agrace HospiceCare for taking such good care of mom.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420