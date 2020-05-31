Betty Ruth (Johnson) Kelso

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Betty was called home on May 28, 2020. She was born on September 14, 1925 and grew up in Token Creek. She moved to Madison and married Lester Kelso. They had 1 son, Terry. She worked for Oscar Mayer for over 30 years. She was an avid bowler and loved attending the State tournaments. Her big enjoyment every summer was going on vacation to Hayward with her family! She loved boating and fishing on the Chippewa Flowage. She really enjoyed meeting her brother Duane and Frances at the VFW post 8483 for a good game of euchre and lots of laughs too! Betty loved her home on Dakota Drive and lived there for over 50 years. She had great neighbors and friends.

She is survived by her brother Duane Johnson, 3 grandchildren Tanisha (Elias) Kelso, Matthew (Stacie) Kelso, Ashley (Shawn) Neary, Susan Kelso (daughter in law), 6 great grandchildren Kailey, Isaac, Ivan, Layla, Toby and Wendell. She also has many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Lester and son Terry. Grandma you are dearly loved and will be missed forever. The family would like to thank St. Mary’s Care Center for all the care they provided Betty.

I thought of you today, but that is nothing new.

I thought about you yesterday and days before that too.

I think of you in silence, I often speak your name.

All I have are memories and your picture in my frame.

Your memory is my keepsake with which I’ll never part.

God has you in his keeping, I have you in my heart.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.