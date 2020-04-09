Betty P. Brown

Madison – Betty P. Brown, age 93, passed away on April 8, 2020 at Milestone Senior Living in Cross Plains.

A private family service will be held.

She was born in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of Philip and Myrna (Clark) Myhre. Betty graduated from Madison East High School in 1943. Her first job was as a typist for CUNA Mutual Insurance Society. She later worked at MidwestPool Supply, YMCA, and JC Penney’s at East Towne Mall. She married George Brown on June 1,1947, and was blessed with 62 happy years of marriage.

Betty had so many talents. She liked sewing and knitting, playing the piano, and a challenging game of bridge. Her framed needlework adorned her home, and she also made many lovely gifts for family. She was such a loving and supportiveperson, and she had an unflagging positive attitude towards life.

Betty and George loved dancing and traveling the world, often accompanied by Elaine and Harold Myhre. She was a member of the Friendship Force and enjoyed trips abroad, including a trip to Japan where she was chairperson for the Madisongroup. Betty also liked having foreign visitors stay at her home during their trips to Wisconsin.

Betty is survived by her two daughters, Janeen (Dick) Masse of Waukesha, and Andrea (John) Emmerich of Madison; son, Kevin Brown of Pardeeville; daughter-in-law, Julie Setzkorn Brown of Fitchburg; eight grandchildren, Ryan Masse, Trevor(Anna) Masse, Gregory (Heather) Emmerich, Jacquelyn Emmerich, Kimberly (Kyle) Smith, Nicole Brown, Emily Brown and Connor Brown; three great grandchildren, Dayton Chitko, Liam Smith, and Finley Emmerich; sister-in-law, Pug Brown; and Mary Lu and Philip Anderson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Myrna; stepfather, Laurence Petersen; brother, Harold Myhre; husband, George A. Brown; and son, Jeffrey C. Brown.

Betty was a member of Bashford United Methodist Church. She became a resident at Milestone Senior Living in 2016 and the family would like to thank the staff for their compassionate care.

We love you Mom and Grandma and so thankful for the life we shared.

