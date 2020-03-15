Betty (Martin) Wilczewski

Site staff by Site staff

Betty (Martin) Wilczewski, age 73, of Dodgeville, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 following complications of an automobile accident.

Betty was born October 24, 1946 in Dodgeville to Howard and Doris Martin. Betty graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Platteville with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education in January 1969. She taught first grade for the Dodgeville School District in both Dodgeville and Ridgeway, where she enriched the lives of hundreds of students in many ways. She was honored by the local NBC affiliate for teaching her students the importance of fitness and health and running five miles a day with her first-grade students.

Betty furthered her education by completing her Master of Science, in Counseling from the University of Wisconsin, Platteville, in 1993. For the last 21 years of her career she worked with and cared for developmentally disabled adults.

Betty is preceded in death by both her parents, Howard and Doris Martin, and her brothers, John and Chuck Martin.

Betty is survived by her husband, Tom Wilczewski, her sons Chris (Renee) Yttri of Ridgeway, Jamison (Ahmad) Martin of Oak Park, IL, along with her brother Tom, of Dodgeville and sister-in-law Margie, of Verona and her nephews Cody and Bruce of Indianapolis, IN, and many friends.

A celebration of life will be planned for a time in mid-April. Betty’s family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of UW Hospital’s TLC unit for their compassion and care before she passed. The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville is serving the family.

