Betty Louise Newcomer

Betty Louise (Bennett) Newcomer age 86, of Monroe, died on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home, due to complications from Alzheimer’s dementia.

Betty was born on March 28, 1934 in Norfolk, Virginia, the daughter of Dr. Stuart Onyx and Louise (LaNeave) Bennett. She graduated from Matthew Fontaine Maury High School, Norfolk, in 1952, and in 1956 earned a degree in education from The College of William and Mary, Williamsburg, VA, where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. Betty was united in marriage to Lt. Richard L. Newcomer at the Larchmont United Methodist Church in Norfolk on August 11, 1956. Following their marriage the couple moved to Wisconsin and established the Newcomer Funeral Home in Monroe in 1960. Betty was instrumental in helping her husband operate the funeral home for many years. She loved to travel throughout the United States, Europe, and always looked forward to wintering in Sun City West, Arizona. Betty loved to socialize and spend time with her friends as she participated in bowling leagues, Wednesday morning golf at the Monroe Country Club, several bridge clubs, and the San Souci Dance Club. She was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ and the Monroe Jaycettes. In her later years, Betty enjoyed having coffee with “the girls” at Chocolate Temptations. Most of all she was very proud of the three boys she raised and her eight grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard Newcomer of Monroe; her three sons, Steven (Carla) Newcomer of McFarland, Bradley Newcomer (Tami Wedig), Craig (Monique) Newcomer, all of Monroe; grandchildren, Scott (Emily), Dan (Thea), Luke (Jessica), Cassie, Grant, Nicholas, Cameron, and Analise.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Stuart Bennett in 1995.

A visitation for Betty will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe. Private family services will be held with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe. For those who prefer, memorials are suggested in Betty’s name to the Monroe Clinic Hospice. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

The Newcomer family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home for their kind and compassionate care.