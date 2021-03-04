Betty Lou Gardinier

Betty Lou Gardinier, 96 of Little Prairie, WI passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn.

Betty was born on May 5, 1924 in Illinois, daughter of the late Walter and Elizabeth (Heinrich) Stage. She married Russell Brewer Sr. on December 15, 1945, who preceded her in death on July 16, 1964. She later married Edwin Gardinier Sr. on March 6, 1976. He also preceded her in death on May 9, 2000.

After graduating from Mount Morris High School, she worked as a telephone operator in Illinois. After moving to Fort Atkinson, she worked for several years at Nasco.

Betty was an active member of the Fort Atkinson American Legion Auxiliary, Girl Scouts, First United Methodist Church in Fort Atkinson and later the Little Prairie United Methodist Church and the Little Prairie Women’s Group.

Betty loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed all the family gatherings at the farm. She especially looked forward to the annual Thresheree.

Betty is survived by her children, Russell R. Brewer Jr. of Ukiah, CA, Gregory S. (Barbara) Brewer of Black Earth, WI, Christopher J. (Liz Hawley) Brewer of Llano, CA, and Dana J. (Steve) (Brewer) Gander of DePere, WI; stepson, Edwin A. “Smokey” (Lynn) Gardinier Jr. of Milton, WI; many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson, with a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

