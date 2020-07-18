Betty Jean Johnson

OREGON – Betty Jean Johnson, age 75, of Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born on Nov. 15, 1944, in Antigo, the daughter of Leo and Love (Preboski) Drabek.

Betty was a very loving and generous person. She worked at the Oregon Middle School as the lunch lady and was a member of Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church. Betty was an avid Packers fan and enjoyed traveling, cooking, puzzles, Sudoku and doing crossword puzzles. When she wasn’t in her yard where she enjoyed gardening, she loved spending time with her family. She was very proud of her family, especially her grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her sons, Ron Mayer and Brian (Carmen) Mayer; daughter, Terri (Ken) Cryer; brothers, Jim (Jan) Drabek, Richard Drabek, Dennis (Laura) Drabek and Eugene Drabek; sister, Judy (Arnie) Igl; grandchildren, Samantha, Ashley, Josh and Shawn; great-grandchild, Kain; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim Johnson; and son, Patrick Mayer.

A private service will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Oregon.

Memorials may be made to Holy Mother Consolation Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.