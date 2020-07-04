Betty Jane Burmeister

MADISON, Wis. – Betty Jane Burmeister, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Oak Park Place.

She was born on Nov. 6, 1928, in Madison, the daughter of John and Josephine (Sherven) Herheim. Betty graduated from Madison East High School. She married Robert Burmeister on Aug. 12, 1948, in Wisconsin.

Betty was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was proudly a part of the Leah Circle, the quilting group and the Alter Guild. She helped serve many funeral luncheons at the church over the years. She also volunteered at Meriter Hospital since 1992. Betty was an avid and talented quilter, and she liked to bowl and get together with friends. Betty was a Girl Scout troop leader for many years. Betty was a proud employee at Sears and received many pins and certificates from them. Most of all, she was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Vikki (Jerry) Kennedy and Sandi (Dave) Webster; son, John (Susan) Burmeister; and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Myrtle DiLoretto; and brother, Obert Herheim.