Betty Jane Atkins

by Obituaries

DeForest- Betty Jane Atkins, age 99, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living. She was born on February 19, 1923, to Calbert and Annabelle (Carden) Sparks in Madison, WI. Betty graduated from East High School in Madison in 1940. She proudly served in the Marine Corps Reserve at the end of WWII in San Diego from 1944-1946 where she met many friends that she stayed in contact with throughout her life. Betty also spent time working in Washington DC and New York. Returning to Madison where she then worked at Truex Field and met and married the love of her life Don on October 10, 1953.

Betty had fun bowling on Wednesday nights and Thursday afternoons. She enjoyed watching the Packers and Badgers. They enjoyed traveling to many places, including Arizona, Florida, California, and spending time at their trailer in Edgerton at the Rock River Leisure Estates. But most importantly it was spending time with her grandchildren and caring for them after school.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Debra (Richard) Ryan, Lori Atkins; grandchildren, Michael (Katrice) Stoltenberg, Joseph Ryan, Jennifer (Leon) Ryan-McKee; greatgrandchildren, Michael T. Stoltenberg, Riley J. Ryan and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband and parents. Her siblings Elaine Moran, William Sparks, Patricia Daggett and James Sparks.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses from Agrace Hospice Care that cared for Betty and the wonderful staff at Brookdale Senior Living, Sun Prairie for the kindness and love they gave her.

A Private Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Windsor United Church of Christ, Windsor.

Memorials can be donated in her name to Agrace Hospice Care. https://www.agrace.org/donate

Celebration of Life for both Don and Betty will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Rude’s Lanes, 210 E Holum St, Deforest, WI.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.