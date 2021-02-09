Betty J. Yaun

Site staff by Site staff

Roscoe, IL – Betty J. Yaun, age 76 passed away at her home on Monday, February 8, 2021.

She was born on January 11, 1945 the daughter of Glenn and Vera (Qualley) Zimmerman. Betty grew up outside Juda, WI and graduated from Juda High School in 1963. On September 16, 1965 she was united in marriage to Michael Yaun at the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus. With her marriage Betty was adopted into the Yaun family adding many brothers and sisters that she did not have as an only child. Betty also stayed in close contact with many of her friends from her high school days in Juda. Others had nicknamed her “Betty Boop” which then sparked her “Betty Boop” collection. Along with her children and grandchildren, Betty loved her canine companions.

Betty is survived by her children Todd (Rhonda) Yaun, Tina (Aaron) Guske, and Troy (Valerie) Yaun, grandchildren Christopher, Cole, Caitlin, Nicholas, Ainsley, and Magdelynn. She is further survived by her in-laws Jeff (Debra) Yaun, Mark (Cindy) Yaun, Randy (Lori) Yaun, Bruce (Sally) Yaun, Ruth (Don) Suchla, Barb (Mike) Wayland, and Terri (Bill Beckwith) Yaun.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Mike in 2012, and an infant sister Glenda Mae.

Per Betty’s request no services will be held.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com .

