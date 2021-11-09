Betty J. Ostrander

Betty J. Ostrander, 92, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, IA.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 13th at the United Methodist Church in Cuba City, WI with Pastor JoAnn Meyer officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. Family and friends may call on Saturday, November 13th from 9:00 a.m. until time of the service at the United Methodist Church in Cuba City, WI. Due to current health & safety guidelines for gatherings indoors, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Betty was born on January 26, 1929 to Guerdon & Helen (Curtis) Brewer in Cuba City, WI. She attended 7 high schools and the last she graduated as salutatorian from Lancaster High School. She married Robert “Bob” W. Ostrander on March 29, 1951 in Madison, WI. Betty worked for Dall’s Roundup weekly newspaper for over 20 years and was a member of the United Methodist Church in Cuba City, WI. Betty enjoyed bowling, fishing, camping, reading, shopping, traveling, but most of all, she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Betty is survived by 4 children: Darcy (Robert) DeKeyser of Green Bay, WI, Dayna (Steve) Wilberding of Cuba City, WI, Robert (Franczeska) Ostrander of Union Grove, WI and Shawn (Spike) Hammill of Cuba City, WI; 12 grandchildren: Nicole (DeKeyser) Huntley, Jessica (DeKeyser) Olp, Michael Wilberding, Brian DeKeyser, Jaci Hammill, Sarah Ostrander, Tori (Hammill) Heath, Matthew Vail, Claire Ostrander, Ethan Hammill, Ryan Vail & Robert Ostrander; 7 great-grandchildren: Dylan Olp, Kailyn Huntley, Owen Huntley, Lauren Olp Dexter DeKeyser, Sawyer Vail & Briana Voss; 2 sisters: Judith Vogel & Linda Ralph; a brother: Robert Brewer; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert “Bob” (October 5, 2010), a brother, Donald (Cleone) Brewer, a nephew Bruce Brewer and a granddaughter, Jami Lynn Wilberding.

In lieu of plants & flowers a Betty J. Ostrander Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Betty Ostrander Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Galena Stauss Nursing Home, the staff from Southwest Home Care and the nurses at MercyOne Hospital for their kindness and care given to Betty and her family.

