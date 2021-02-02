Betty Goodman

Betty Goodman, of Fort Atkinson, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2021 in her home surrounded by family.

She was born the seventh child of eight to Alma (Kopsch) and Lawrence McManus on a summer-like day the 3rd of December in 1925 in Detroit, Michigan. She graduated from Wayne University in June 1948 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. She taught first grade in Detroit Public Schools, Boulder, Colorado School System and Loveland, Colorado Schools.

She married Howard Goodman on November 23, 1949 in Boulder, Colorado. Together, they had eight children. The family moved to Fort Atkinson in December of 1964. Betty was active in AAUW, its Mystery Book Group and Used Book Sale, Woman’s Club, the Hoard Historical Society, and the Hospital Auxiliary. She helped in the reading programs at the Fort Schools and was a Girl Scout leader for her daughter’s Troop (76).

She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Whitewater for 40+ years. Betty enjoyed reading, counted cross-stitch, knitting, and crocheting. Betty and Howie loved to ballroom dance and belonged to several dance clubs; they enjoyed dancing weekends away.

She is survived by her eight children, John (Sandy), Glenn (Kandice), Paul (Geri), Liz Richardson (Tim), Michael (Eileen), David (Ann), Carolyn “Kaile” (Aspen), and Kathleen Adams (Ed); her ten grandchildren, Robert (Alyssa) Goodman, Lauren Cates, Katie and Hannah Richardson, Nathan and Sarah Goodman, and Nick, Michael and Julia Adams; and 4 great grandchildren, Kelly, Robert Jr, Benjamin, and Cameron Goodman. She is also survived by her sister, Alma Ryan; her sister-in-law, Ida McManus and brother-in-law, John Weiser.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Goodman of 64 years, three sisters, three brothers and her grandson Stephen.

A memorial service will be held in early August, after everyone has a chance to get their Covid-19 vaccine.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in Betty’s memory may be made to the AAUW Knox Undergraduate Scholarship Fund at the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation at 244 N. Main St, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Checks should be made out to Fort Atkinson Community Foundation with the memo line indicating the memorial is intended for the AAUW Knox Undergraduate Scholarship Fund.

The family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice for their care and support.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

