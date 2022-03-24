Betty Gilman Harvey

by Obituaries

Betty Gilman Harvey passed away March 22, 2022, at Schmitt Woodland Hills in Richland Center.

Betty was born May 20, 1931, to Fred and Alice Keyser in Vernon County. Her mother passed away shortly after Betty’s birth and she was raised by her aunt Hattie Glass in Readstown. She married Virgil Gilman in 1949 and they lived nearly their entire married life in Richland Center. After Virgil’s passing, Betty eventually met and married Tommy Harvey of Richland Center.

Betty was a devoted wife and homemaker who enjoyed keeping a “spotless” house. She enjoyed traveling. Whether camping in Hatfield, exploring the great American west, spring breaking on the white beaches of Gulf Shores, AL or exploring the history of Europe, Betty was always ready and eager for the trip. Other interest included cooking, lefse making, card playing and cross-word puzzles.

Betty is survived by her children Michael (Linda) Gilman of Arizona, Kathleen (Scott) Schurmer of California, and step-son Tommy (Barbara) Harvey of Richland Center; and special niece Sharon Taylor of Janesville, WI; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many relative and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by husbands Virgil and Tommy, her parents and her siblings.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM at the Pratt Memorial Chapel on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Visitation will be held at the Pratt Memorial Chapel on Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 1:00 PM until the time of service at 2:00 PM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

The family requests memorials may be made to Schmitt Woodland Hills or the Alzheimers Association.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.