MADISON – Betty E. Polkinghorn, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at St. Mary’s Care Center.

She was born on Nov. 21, 1937, in Avoca where she was raised on a farm and graduated from a one room schoolhouse. Betty married Gerald Polkinghorn on June 6, 1959.

Betty worked for WPS as a claim’s specialist for 25 years. She enjoyed reading novels, particularly Nicholas Sparks and magazines. Betty loved traveling to Branson, Missouri. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and bird watching.

Betty is survived by her husband, Gerald; children, Nancy Franke and Lonnie Polkinghorn; grandchildren, Austin Sorum, Brian Hamilton (Kristen Navis) and Jenny and Kyle Fracaro; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Olivia; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Dale Polkinghorn.

A funeral service will be held at NEW LIFE CHURCH, 7564 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, at 12 Noon on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, with Pastor Heather Hayward presiding. Due to COVID 19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.

