Betty E. Mook

Betty E. Mook, 98, of Platteville, Wisconsin, was reunited with her daughter, Sharon, on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Edenbrook, Platteville, WI.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August, 7, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Fr. John Blewett will officiate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the mass, on Friday, at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com. Due to state mandate, face masks are required and please respect social distancing when in attendance.

Betty was born on September 27, 1921, the fifth of nine siblings, daughter of George and Edith (Burkholder) Hull. Betty graduated from Platteville High School and went on to work at the Burgess Battery Factory, family owned bakery’s, and the Platteville Thrift Store for 23 years, where she was one of the first employees. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Betty was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She loved to spend time with family and friends playing bingo, doing puzzles, and reading books. She also loved to go on family trips. Betty is also a breast cancer survivor of 59 years.

Betty is survived by four children, Connie (Mark) Moody, Deborah (Calvin) Heister, Michael Mook, and Susan Magby; stepson, Raymond (Dottie) Mook, Jr.; twelve grandchildren, Aaron (Lisa) Mook, Amy (Steve) Boyer, Michelle (Joel) Bartlett, Bryan (Melanie) Moody, Mandy (Joel) Aterberry, Eric Mook, Craig (Sara) Mook, Jennifer (Aaron) Dietz, Andrew Mook, Gina (Jay) Hefel, Chad Magby and Jonathan Magby; eighteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Nancy Seiler and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon, parents, brothers, Kenneth, Doug and Don; sisters, Maureen, Annadel, Kate and Pat.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to all the employees at Edenbrook, Platteville, for the wonderful care and love they showed. Also, Thank You to Father John Blewett and Grant County Hospice.