Betty Arlene Gardenier

Betty Arlene Gardenier, age 95, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Ingleside Manor in Mount Horeb, WI.

Betty was born on November 17, 1924, the daughter of Edward and Ethel Gardenier. She graduated from Cobb High School in 1942 and lived almost her entire life in Cobb, WI.

Betty enjoyed many things in life, but her pets were #1! She collected antique dishes, collector plates and “Precious Moments” figurines.

Music was an important part of Betty’s life too. She enjoyed playing the piano and the organ. In her younger years she was first chair trumpet player all four years of High School.

Betty worked for the Cobb Canning Company and retired after 46 years. Later she went to work for Lands End retiring well into her 80’s.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, brother and sister-in-law Roy and Dorothy Gardenier, sister and brother-in-law Carol and Kenneth Arneson and many other relatives.

She is survived by her nephews; Larry Arneson, Keith (Judy) Gardenier, Robert (Marlys Lindstrom) Gardenier and niece Pamela (Patrick)Wolworth and many great nieces, nephews and relatives.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Cobb, WI on Friday, September 4, at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Ty Hines will be officiating. Please wear masks and practice socially distancing at the cemetery. Please bring a lawn chair if you wish to sit.

The family would like to thank all of Betty’s caregivers over the past 18 months at Bloomfield Healthcare, CrestRidge Memory Care, Ingleside Manor and Agrace HospiceCare. Also, thank you to Betty’s friends and neighbors that helped her for many years making it possible for her to stay in her own home until the last few years. The family appreciated your kindness.

Charitable donations may be made to the Cobb United Methodist Church, the Humane Society of Dodgeville, or a charity of your choice.