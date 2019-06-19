Bettie Elizabeth (Justus) Zimmerli

MADISON-Bettie Elizabeth (Justus) Zimmerli, age 96, of Madison, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born Oct. 23, 1922, in Jacksonville, Ill., the 4th of 11 children, born to Victor Ranz and Eula V. Johnson Justus. The Gospel came to the Justus family in 1931. At the age of 12, Bettie made her choice to serve God and remained committed to that choice for the rest of her life.

In 1941, Bettie left Illinois to go to San Diego, Calif. for the wedding of her sister Nell, and remained there following the wedding. She worked first as a housekeeper for a Navy Admiral and his wife on Coronado Island where she stayed until the outbreak of World War II, thinking it best to be back on the mainland. During the War, she worked for the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation, first as a riveter on the ailerons of PBY Catalinas, and later, as she put it, finagled a job in the office so she could “dress in clothes.”

In 1948, Bettie returned to Illinois, and worked for a family in Evanston as both a nanny and housekeeper. While living in Evanston, she met Albert Emil Zimmerli, and they were wed Oct. 1, 1949. Albert and Bettie bought a house at 3714 Atwood Ave, where they lived for the entirety of their married life, and where Bettie remained until 2006. When she decided the house was too much for her to keep up, Bettie moved a few blocks down the road to Lakeside Terrace in Monona where she lived for 12 years before she made her final move to Heritage Assisted Living in Monona.

Bettie and Albert had two children, Albert Rene’ “Bert” and Gaye Beth.

Bettie loved to cook and her kitchen produced countless cookies, candies, sweet rolls, and other treats. She greatly valued her many years of having the privilege of a Wednesday evening Bible study in her home. Bettie also loved to have her grandchildren visit and stay, have her ministers stay with her, and host company overnight or for a meal. Despite their distance, Bettie remained close with her siblings, and was always interested in her nieces, nephews and further extended family.

Bettie is survived by her son, Bert (Lynnie) of Sandy, Utah; son-in-law, Jace of McFarland, Wis.; six grandchildren, Heather (Nathan) Hansen, Heidi (Chris) Kottwitz, Tyler (Abby) Anderson, Zach Zimmerli, Jake (Julianne) Zimmerli and Grant (Stephen) Zimmerli; three great-grandchildren, Abby, Ashlyn, and Lauren; four remaining siblings, Esther Osenga, AC (Barbara) Justus, and Ray (Verna) Justus, all of San Diego, Calif. and Joann Borgman of Grand Junction, Colo.; and many nieces, nephews and their children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; her parents, Victor and Eula; infant sister, Mary Louise; sisters, Nell Osenga and Margaret Wilcox; brothers, Richard Justus, Jack Justus, VR (Brownie) Justus; and most recently her daughter, Gaye.

The family would like to thank Mark and Kris Neuendorf, Alan and Michelle Neuendorf, Glen and Elaine Gauger, Jim Peckham and Mark Ricter, as well as many others who were a great help to Bettie in getting to fellowship meetings, keeping her house up, and navigating her healthcare, especially in her last years. In addition, special thanks to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare whose personalized care and compassion was extraordinary; both to Bettie and her family and friends that visited.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, Wis. at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, with Perry Pearson and Luther Raine officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow at the funeral home and all are welcome to stay. Burial will then follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019, and from 9:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. on Saturday morning before the service. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com

