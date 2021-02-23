Bette A. Ufken

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

Bette A. Ufken, age 85, of Monroe, died on Monday, February 22, 2021.

Bette was born on March 19, 1935 in Monroe, the daughter of William and Lula (Morris) Rees. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1952 and married Earl “Pee Wee” Ufken on January 11, 1953 in Monroe. Bette and Earl farmed in Spring Grove Township until moving to Jefferson Township in 1979. Bette made many friends through golfing at Windy Acres, bowling, playing cards, and line dancing. She enjoyed tending to her flowers and her garden.

Bette is survived by three children, Michael Ufken of Zephyrhills, FL, Barbara (Bill) Stuart of Monroe, Nancy (Mark) Liphart of South Wayne; granddaughter, Patti (Josh) Dye of Monroe; two great grandchildren, Griffin and Mason Dye; six step-grandchildren; 15 step-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Carla Ufken, Lea Ann Pillath, Jackie Ellingson; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Pee Wee, on March 17, 2000; and two sisters, Dorothy Mathias and Lucy Kubly.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.