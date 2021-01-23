Betsy G. (Trotter) Gavigan

Site staff by Site staff

Betsy G. (Trotter) Gavigan, was born February 22, 1929 the daughter of Ray and Agnes “Nellie” (O’Rourke) Trotter.

Betsy grew up in Argyle, WI where she graduated from Argyle High School. Betsy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Harry; two brothers: William Trotter and LaVern “Buzz” Trotter; and two sisters: Dorothy Ladd and Belva Pearson.

Betsy married Harold “Harry” Gavigan on June 11, 1949 at St. Joseph’s Rectory in Argyle, WI. They were blessed with four children: Edward Ray Gavigan of Rockford, IL, Betty Ellen Gavigan of Belleville, WI, Philip Francis Gavigan of Rockford, IL, and Linda Kay Gavigan of Argyle, WI. They were also blessed with three grandchildren: Brad Edward Gavigan of Madison, WI, Jared Michael (Valerie Nieves) Gavigan of Orlando, FL, and Nicholas “Nico” Francis Dragomanovits of Belleville, WI. Two great-grandchildren: Julian Michael and Isaac Michael Gavigan of Orlando, FL. Betsy is also survived by her special nieces and nephews: Kitty (Eldon) Wilson, Jim Meyers, Steve Meyers, Rose Silver, Mark Gavigan, Connie Disrud, LeRoy Gavigan, Stan Pearson, Carl Pearson, Patti (Carl) Mook, Mike Trotter, Terry Trotter, Steve Ellenberger and Kevin O’Dell. She will also be missed by her very special cousin and friend Kathleen Arnes.

Betsy was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Argyle and their Altar Society, the Argyle Booster Club and the Argyle Seniors Euchre Club. She loved to watch any sports her kids coached or played in, Wisconsin Badger Basketball, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Harry and Betsy took many trips to Nashville to enjoy country music festivals. Betsy also enjoyed traveling with family after retiring, yearly trips to Milwaukee Irish Fest as well as travels to Canada, Ireland, Wales, England, Greece, she visited 25 states enjoying everything from the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone National Park, sitting in hot springs, experiencing the complete solar eclipse in 2017, whale watching, visiting both the Pacific and Atlantic Ocean and even collecting sea shells and getting her feet in the Gulf of Mexico, she was always up for an adventure. She was very proud to attend both the groundbreaking and the opening of the WWII Monument in Washington DC. In the 1970’s mom was instrumental in organizing the senior citizens group in Argyle for weekly card and bingo games. She loved to play Euchre and when she bumped you, her eyes twinkled as she shook the bump cup for you to add your quarters.

Some of Betsy’s experiences include being pulled from the audience to dance with Wayne Brady on the Wayne Brady show, she met her all time favorite player Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neill when he played for the Suns, and when John Dillenger and Baby Face Nelson stopped into her parents the pool hall and her brother “Buzz” served on them as she played outside.

We would like to thank you for your prayers and words of comfort during this time, we miss mom but know that she is happy, reunited with dad and looks down on all of us. We wish you good health and hope to see you at a future time when we can gather to celebrate mom’s life and you can tell us your stories.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Argyle with Rev. Paul Eruva officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Argyle. The Erickson Funeral Home in Argyle is serving the family. Online condolences and stories of Betsy may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com

