Bethelda ‘Bee’ Twining

Bethelda ‘Bee’ K. Twining, 97, of Richland Center, passed away Friday morning, March 11, 2022, at Harvest Guest Home Assisted Living, where she was a resident for the past two and a half years.

Bee was born August 8, 1924, in Youngwood, PA to Paul H. Kunkle and Alice B. (Lauffer) Kunkle. She graduated from Youngwood High School. Upon graduation, she worked as a secretary for Selective Service. Then she attended Allentown Bible Institute in Allentown, PA. She played the piano and sang in a school trio, and while in college met Rev. Meredith W. Twining from Lake Placid, NY. They were married August 20, 1948. The two travelled the country as song evangelists for a year and then began a 30-year ministry pastoring churches in Brookdale, Force, and Weedville, PA, and later churches in Sheboygan and Pardeeville, WI, before moving to Richland County in 1969. They then pastored the Beulah Wesleyan Church at Gillingham for four years and the Free Methodist Church in Richland Center for six years until Rev. Twining passed away on July 6, 1979. During those years Bee served as pastor’s wife, church secretary, church pianist, homemaker, and mother to three children: Beth, Bill, and Tim.

After her husband’s death, Bee remained in Richland Center for nearly 43 years until her passing. She learned to drive for the first time at age 57. For the first time since college, she worked outside the home for 13 years for Jewell’s Carpet Clean and Kirby, where she at one time was chosen as Richland County Senior Worker of the Year. She enjoyed being a part of the Women’s Missionary Society at church, where she continued to provide special music, sing in the choir, and play piano on occasion. She faithfully supported her church- which in turn supported their former pastor’s wife. She also faithfully supported missions- in particular the Brainerd Indian School in South Dakota where her brother-in-law Lathan Elwood Twining served as president, the Missionary Aviation Fellowship in Africa where her nephew Charles Kunkle served as an airplane pilot for 25 years, and the Cebu Children’s Shelter in the Philippines where her niece Tammy Vosika served as a teacher for eight years. She enjoyed music all her life, especially the hymns of the church, quartet music, and in later years southern gospel music and the Gaither Homecoming video series. She spent the last years of her life singing to the staff and fellow residents of Harvest Guest Home and to whomever happened to come visit her. She was an avid prayer warrior and kept a journal for 40 years and persevered with the help of her Lord, her family, her church, and a precious circle of friends.

Bee was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Harry (Margaret) Kunkle, William (Elizabeth) Kunkle, and Keith Kunkle; her husband; and two infant grandsons Stephen Meredith and Daniel Alan Twining.

She is survived by her daughter Beth (Darrell) Vosika of Cambridge, MN; two sons Bill (Amie) of Richland Center, WI and Tim (Diane) of Cambridge, MN; grandchildren April (Josh) High, Tammy (Jay) Kost, Julie (Mike) Tieden, Heidi (Jake) Schaar, Ashley Twining, Dexter (Deih) Vosika, Dexie Vosika, Dexon Vosika, Dennis Vosika, Jordan (Tara) Twining, David (Heather) Twining, Dulcinea (Brian) Coens, Dustin Twining, Desiree (Kenney) Beik, Peyton Rensberry, and Rylee Rensberry; and great-grandchildren Caleb, Isabelle, Audrey, Ruby, Naomi, Ethan, Carter, Anders, Brennan, Himeko, Akihiko, Hiroyuki, Kaelynn, Cadyn, Zari, Brexen, Natascha, Ivy, Dominik, Adrien, Kierrah, Matthias, Thade, Cyrus, and Emmett; her sister-in-law Rachel Kunkle; and many nephews, nieces, brothers- and sisters-in-law of the Kunkle and Twining family, of which she was a vital member for nearly 75 years.

Bee’s family would like to thank her Richland Center Free Methodist church family for their support and encouragement over the years; the staff during her 12-year stay at the Richland Hills apartments; Inclusa and her case-worker Kristy Wanless; the Lori Knapp care-givers; the gracious St. Croix SSM Hospice care-givers; and finally to Mimi, Joe, Marcia and the entire staff of Harvest Guest Home, where she truly was at home in the final years of her life.

Funeral services Friday, March 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM at the Pratt Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in the Richland Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 12:00 PM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

