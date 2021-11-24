Beth Moe

by Obituaries

Beth Moe, 76, of Bosstown, died Saturday, November 20, 2021, at her home.

She was born on December 20, 1945, in Redwing, Minnesota the daughter of David and Blanche Richie. Beth graduated from Home City High School in 1964. Beth was united in marriage to Gilbert A. Moe. She worked at a shoe factory in Edgerton. Beth enjoyed gardening and taking care of sheep. She loved her cats and birds.

Beth is survived by her husband: Gilbert Moe of Soldiers Grove; Son: Gilbert (Jenny) Moe of Boscobel; Three adopted daughters: Joy Wells of Riverside, CA, Janet (Craig) Hunton of Las Vegas, NV, Kathy Lee (Dale) of Parrent, ID; Brother: Art Richie of Plum City, WI; Eight grandchildren: Nicole Moe, Rosalee Moe, Avery Moe, Maverick Moe, Delana Moe, Kristina Bailey, Francis Hurley, Dennis Eca; Three great-grandchildren; Two great-great-grandchildren; Many other relatives and friends.

Beth was preceded in death by her parents and two grandchildren Barbara Hurley and Fredrick Hurley.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Pratt Memorial Chapel in Richland Center. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

