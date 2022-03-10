‘Best time of year:’ Badgers ready to tackle bigger goals in March

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball coach Greg Gard is using the word “optimistic” when talking about newly-crowned Big Ten Player of the Year Johnny Davis’ status for the conference tournament.

Davis, meanwhile, says he’s good to go after his injury scare in the Badgers’ regular-season finale last Sunday against Nebraska. The Badgers will have time to make that decision since they don’t play until Friday in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals.

As far as how they’re feeling coming off that one-point loss to the Cornhuskers, there’s been a little more pep at practice because now it’s win or go home.

“There’s always going to be a little extra juice going into the tournament because when you lose, you’re done,” Davis said. “Our mentality from here on out is not to lose another game.”

For senior Brad Davison, the Badgers’ next loss means the end of his collegiate career.

“If you don’t have juice or pop during this time of year, I don’t know what you’re doing here,” Davison said. “This is why you play. This is the best time of year in March Madness.”

While the Badgers have already claimed a regular-season conference championship, they have bigger plans to close out the year — including cutting down the nets in Indianapolis, the home of this year’s men’s basketball Final Four.

“We’ve accomplished our goals to this point, but we also have a lot bigger things in mind, so we are going to start visualizing that, manifesting that and getting ready to get to Indy,” Davison said.

