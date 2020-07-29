Best of Madison nominations, voting postponed to 2021

An official start date for nominations is unknown at this time.

Photo by Andrea Behling

Madison Magazine is postponing the 2021 Best of Madison nominations and voting periods until early 2021 due to COVID-19.

The eagerly anticipated readers’ poll was originally expected to start the nomination process in August 2020, with final voting held in October 2020. The Best of Madison committee decided to delay the start of the annual program while the coronavirus continues to affect local businesses and the public in Wisconsin.

“The main concern for many area business owners right now is just keeping their doors open. Many are still closed, and some have adjusted their goods and services for the time being,” says Madison Magazine Editor Andrea Behling. “At the same time, the public is focused on staying safe and healthy, and some families are preparing for a very nontraditional start to the school year. Asking the community to participate in a readers’ poll right now just doesn’t feel right. Figuring out how to get through this challenging economic crisis takes precedence.”

An official start date is unknown at this time, but the tentative plan is to launch nominations in January 2021 and final voting in March 2021. Once dates are determined, Madison Magazine will notify the public and businesses hoping to be named Best of Madison.

“We want the 2021 Best of Madison program to be as celebratory as it has always been — we just need to keep our focus on fighting the coronavirus and kickstarting the Madison area’s business sector before we launch a competitive readers’ poll,” Behling says.

