Best of Madison Business 2022
Best of Madison Business Awards 2022
Friday, January 28
11:00 am – 1:30 pm
The Edgewater
2022 Honorees
Carol “Orange” and Dean Schroeder, Orange Tree Imports
Larry and Marla Frank, Frank Productions
Chris and Sara Fortune, Saris
Brian Howell Excellence in Innovation Award Winners
Kaleem Caire, One City Schools & Lisa Peyton Caire, The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness
$45 Individual Ticket
$42 ($420) Table of Ten
REQUIRED: PROOF OF VACCINATION OR NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST
In accordance with Madison Magazine’s duty to host safe and responsible events, proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within three days prior to the event is required to enter the Best of Madison Taste Party. This policy complies with all applicable laws and is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health authorities. All attendees must check in with their vaccination card or proof of a negative COVID-19 test at the information booth at the entrance to the event. ENTRY TO THE EVENT WILL BE DENIED OF ANY PERSON WHO DOES NOT COMPLY with this policy.
