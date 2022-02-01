Nominate here for Best of Madison 2022

It's time to nominate for Best of Madison 2022!

by Site staff

It’s time to nominate your favorite local businesses for consideration for Best of Madison 2022!

There are two rounds of voting for Best of Madison 2022.

ROUND ONE: NOMINATIONS

From Feb. 1 to Feb. 28, nominate any geographically local people, places or things to do in the wide variety of categories. You can vote once per day in each category per valid email address. The nomination ballot is live now!

ROUND TWO: FINAL VOTE

Up to six top vote-getters in each category will become finalists in round two. The final voting period is from April 1 to April 30. Unlike round one, in round two of final voting, you will only be able to vote once per category, so consider your pick and make your vote count!

Since Madison Magazine has discontinued the Best of the Burbs poll, the Best of Madison poll will qualify vote-getters residing throughout Dane County, plus cities in the counties contingent to Dane County — which include Columbia, Dodge, Iowa, Green, Rock, Jefferson and Sauk counties.

You will be asked to register when you navigate this poll. It will ask for a valid email address to vote. We WILL police entries and follow up on suspicious registrations or ballot stuffing.

If you are experiencing issues while voting we recommend you use the browsers Chrome or Firefox. If you cannot view the ballot below, be sure to pause/disable any ad-blockers or browser add-ons. You may need to use a different device if you are not able to find and pause/disable the program that is blocking the ballot.

If you are using an Android to nominate: Androids have a particular way to choose dates which might be difficult to enter your birthday. You are able to select the year by tapping on the year (2022) at the top of the page on your phone. Then you can scroll down to choose the year of your birth and use the calendar to select the month and day.

Addresses are powered by Google. If your address is incorrect please contact mmcsherry@madisonmagazine.com to update it.

Please email mmcsherry@madisonmagazine.com if you’re still experiencing any difficulty. Thank you!

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.