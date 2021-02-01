Best of Madison 2021 FAQ

Site staff by Site staff

What is Best of Madison?

Best of Madison recognizes the top people, places and things to do in Madison. Winners are determined by Madison Magazine readers who nominate and vote for their favorite businesses, people and destinations in each category. During the nomination period, nominating is allowed once a day per category from February 1 – 28. During the voting period, voting is allowed once per category from April 1 – 30.

How does nominating work?

We rely on users to supply us with the names of outstanding people, businesses and establishments in each of the categories. Nominating is as simple as entering a name in a text-entry field.

How are nominations tabulated?

In each category, the top nominees are calculated based solely on votes submitted by readers during the nominating period.

How are businesses chosen to move on to the final round?

In each category, the 3-6 businesses with the most number of nominations move on to the final voting round.

How are votes tabulated?

In each category, the top nominees are calculated based solely on votes submitted by readers during the voting periods. In each category, readers vote on their favorite by clicking on the button associated with a nominee.

How many times can I nominate/vote?

In each category, users are allowed one nomination per day during the nomination period and one vote per category during the voting period.

I don’t see my category, what gives?

We make changes every year to provide a fresh user experience and include various local businesses and people. If you have any suggestions for new categories for next year’s Best of Madison, please send them to mwhitish@madisonmagazine.com.

How do I register to make my picks?

Start making your picks and you will be prompted with a form that lets you register.

What if I forgot my password?

Click the “Login/Register” link at the top of the page. At the bottom of the window that pops up you should see a link to reset your password. Click that and follow the instructions onscreen to get a new password.

How do I submit my votes?

Your votes are automatically submitted as soon as you hit the vote button.

