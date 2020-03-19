Best of Madison 2020 Winners

See the 572 winners our readers declared the bee’s knees in our 39th annual readers poll.
Maija Inveiss
Posted:
Updated:
by Maija Inveiss
person holding a red cocktail with words best of madison 2020

Photo by Patrick Stutz, hand model: Danielle Lawry, drink made at Old Sugar Distillery

The 1920s were an era of decadence, emerging high fashion, increased consumerism and Prohibition. In honor of reaching a new decade, this year’s Best of Madison celebrates the connections between the rip-roaring 1920s and today, the new golden age. Best of Madison showcases the best of the best in the city. See the 572 winners our readers declared the bee’s knees in our 39th annual readers poll.

Best of Madison 2020 was presented by The Ho-Chunk Nation and Ho-Chunk Gaming-Wisconsin.

Dining & Drink

pineapple upside down pie

Once James Dole, “The Pineapple King,” figured out how to can pineapples in the early 1900s, the fruit became immensely popular in the United States. This helped lead to the invention of the pineapple upside-down cake. While it’s unknown exactly who created the first recipe, one of the earliest renditions was developed by Gold Medal Flour in 1925. Hubbard Avenue Diner’s bakery manager, Jason Harder — “The Pie Guy” — won gold for pastry chef. He reimagined the pineapple upside-down cake as a pie for Madison Magazine. This image also features items from two other winners: The pie plate is from St. Vincent de Paul Store (best thrift store) and the dessert server and spoon are from Odana Antiques (best antique store).

Artisan Food Product
Carr Valley Cheese
Hook’s Cheese Co. Inc.
Madison Chocolate Co.

Bakery – Bread
Madison Sourdough
Stella’s Bakery
Clasen’s European Bakery

Bakery – Sweets
Greenbush Bakery
Bloom Bake Shop
Lane’s Bakery & Coffee

BBQ
Smoky Jon’s #1 BBQ
Beef Butter BBQ
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

Breakfast
Hubbard Avenue Diner
Marigold Kitchen
Short Stack Eatery

Brewery
New Glarus Brewing Co.
Ale Asylum
Working Draft Beer Co.

Brunch
Sardine
Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Short Stack Eatery

Burger
Dotty Dumpling’s Dowry
Culver’s
DLUX

Butcher
Knoche’s Old Fashioned Butcher Shop
Ken’s Meats & Deli
The Conscious Carnivore

Caterer
Blue Plate Catering
RED
Wood BBQ Catering & Events

Cheese Producer
Hook’s Cheese Co. Inc.
Carr Valley Cheese
Farmer Johns’ Cheese

Chicken Wings
Chicken Licks
Alchemy Cafe
Monk’s Bar & Grill

Local Chef
Tory Miller, Graze, L’Etoile, Estrellón
Dave Heide, Liliana’s Restaurant, Charlie’s On Main, Little John’s
Jed Spink, RED

Chinese
Imperial Garden
Chang Jiang
Hong Kong Cafe

Chocolate
Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier
Madison Chocolate Co.
CocoVaa Chocolatier

Coffee Roasters
Barriques
Just Coffee Cooperative
True Coffee Roasters

Coffee Shop
Colectivo Coffee
Barriques
Firefly Coffeehouse & Artisan Cheese

Cup of Tea
Macha Tea Co.
Java Cat
Barriques

Destination Restaurant
Ishnala Supper Club
Hi Point Steakhouse
Driftless Glen Restaurant

Ethnic Grocery Store
Fraboni’s Italian Specialties & Delicatessen
La Rosita
Asian Midway Foods

Farmers’ Market (Other than Dane County Farmers’ Market)
Monona Farmers Market
Northside Farmers Market
Westside Community Market

First Date
Eno Vino Downtown
RED
Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro

Fish Fry
Quivey’s Grove
Avenue Club and the Bubble Up Bar
Dorf Haus Supper Club

Food Cart
Banzo
Good Food
Los Hernandez

Fried Cheese Curds
The Old Fashioned
Craftsman Table & Tap
Curd Girl

Greasy Spoon
Mickies Dairy Bar
Monty’s Blue Plate Diner
Gus’s Diner

Grocery Store
Woodman’s Food Market
Metcalfe’s Market
Willy Street Co-op

Ice Cream/Custard/Gelato
Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co.
Babcock Hall Dairy Store
Culver’s

Indian/Nepalese
Swagat Indian Restaurant
Swad Indian Restaurant
Himal Chuli

Italian

exterior of Cento

Cento, which placed in the categories of Italian, restaurant ambience and upscale dining, has building elements dating back to the 1920s. The maple floors, plaster beam ceilings, interior brick walls and stained glass are from 100 years ago. (Photo by Joseph Ridgway)

Lombardino’s
Paisan’s
Cento

Japanese/Sushi
RED
Muramoto
Takara 88

Kid-Friendly
Hubbard Avenue Diner
Nitty Gritty
Monty’s Blue Plate Diner

Korean
Sol’s on the Square
K-Peppers
Five Star Korean BBQ

Lake View
Memorial Union Terrace
Paisan’s
Sardine

Latin American
La Taguara
Monona Bakery & Eatery
El Wiscorican

Liquor Store
Woodman’s Food Market
Steve’s Wine Beer Spirits
Trixie’s Liquor Store

Mediterranean/Middle Eastern
Banzo
Parthenon Gyros
OLIVA Italian Mediterranean Cuisine

Mexican/Southwestern
Eldorado Grill
Canteen
Tapatios Cocina Mexicana

New Restaurant
Buck & Honey’s – Monona
Bar Corallini
The Heights

Outdoor Dining
Eno Vino Downtown
Fresco
Everly

Local Pastry Chef
Jason Harder, Hubbard Avenue Diner
Elizabeth Dahl, L’Etoile & Graze
Kate Schommer, Short Stack Eatery

Pizza
Salvatore’s Tomato Pies
Sugar River Pizza Co.
Glass Nickel Pizza Co.

Restaurant
Eno Vino Downtown
The Coopers Tavern
RED

Restaurant Ambience
Eno Vino Downtown
Liliana’s Restaurant
Cento

Sandwich Spot

sandwich stacked with ingredients

These sandwich spots are the greatest things since sliced bread, which was invented in the ’20s. At Casetta Kitchen and Counter (pictured), The Coopers Tavern and Milio’s Sandwiches, you’re guaranteed to find a sammie that fits your craving.

Casetta Kitchen and Counter
The Coopers Tavern
Milio’s Sandwiches

Seafood

interior of Tempest Oyster Bar

As referenced in its name, Tempest Oyster Bar, the gold-winning best seafood restaurant, is known for oysters. Throughout the 19th century and early 20th century, oysters were bar food. Prohibition caused a decline in oyster consumption as saloons and bars closed. Luckily for us today, Tempest serves up East and West Coast oysters nightly. (Photo courtesy of Tempest)

Tempest Oyster Bar
Sardine
RED

Southeast Asian
Ha Long Bay
Sa-Bai Thong Thai Cuisine
Lao Laan-Xang Restaurant

Specialty Food Store
Fromagination
Fraboni’s Italian Specialties & Delicatessen
Brennan’s Cellars

Steakhouse
Tornado Room Steak House
Delaney’s Steak Seafood Wine
Johnny Delmonico’s Steakhouse

Supper Club
Ishnala Supper Club
Tornado Room Steak House
Toby’s Supper Club

Tapas (Small Plates)
Eno Vino Downtown
Estrellón
Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro

Takeout
Parthenon Gyros
Miko Poke
RED

Upscale Dining
L’Etoile
Eno Vino Downtown
Cento

Vegetarian/Vegan-Focused

bowl of vegetables from Everly

What started as a way to conserve food during World War I has evolved into a way to cut down on meat consumption for health benefits and sustainability. Modern vegetarianism started in the mid-1800s, but it became popular in the 20th century. At the best vegetarian- and vegan-focused restaurants, you’ll find plenty of options. The Green Owl Cafe, Monty’s Blue Plate Diner and Everly (pictured) are this year’s readers’ picks in the category. (Photo courtesy of Food Fight Inc./Chris Hynes)

The Green Owl Cafe
Monty’s Blue Plate Diner
Everly

Winery
Wollersheim Winery
Drumlin Ridge Winery
Bailey’s Run Vineyard & Winery

Nightlife

stephanie paull pouring a cocktail at blue moon

During Prohibition, bartenders would likely have been out of a job during the ban on alcohol or secretly serving up moonshine at a speakeasy. Our readers are happy they can now enjoy drinks courtesy of this year’s best bartenders: Stephanie Paull at Blue Moon Bar & Grill (pictured), Pete Thompson at Vintage Brewing Co. and Travis Splan at Eno Vino Downtown. (Photo by Patrick Stutz)

Bar for Beer
Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Vintage Brewing Co.
The Coopers Tavern

Bar for Cocktails
Merchant
Avenue Club and The Bubble Up Bar
State Line Distillery

Bar with a View
Memorial Union Terrace
Eno Vino Downtown
Camp Trippalindee

Bartender
Stephanie Paull, Blue Moon Bar & Grill
Pete Thompson, Vintage Brewing Co.
Travis Splan, Eno Vino Downtown

Place for Trivia
Echo Tap & Grill
Tanner’s Bar & Grill
Nitty Gritty

Bloody Mary
Eldorado Grill
DLUX
Short Stack Eatery

Cocktail
Girl with the Dinosaur Tattoo, Alchemy Cafe
Margarita, Canteen
Margarita, Pedro’s Mexican Restaurante

Distillery

bottle of Queen Jennie along with three cocktails

The 1920s were an era defined by Prohibition, which went into effect on Jan. 17, 1920, and continued until Dec. 5, 1933. Like many other cities, Madison was a place where breweries would create “near beer” and people would smuggle liquor into the city. There were speakeasies throughout the city, some on State Street, some on the east side and some on the outskirts of town, according to Madison historian Stu Levitan. Many people have identified Prohibition as the start of the modern craft cocktail movement. Click image for more information on prohibition cocktails. (Photo at Old Sugar Distillery by Patrick Stutz)

Wollersheim Distillery
Old Sugar Distillery
J. Henry & Sons

Local Craft Beer
Spotted Cow, New Glarus Brewing Co.
Fantasy Factory, Karben4 Brewing
Warped Speed, Lake Louie Brewing

Dance Venue
Red Rock Saloon
Crucible (tie)
Majestic Theatre (tie)
FIVE Nightclub

Dive Bar
Le Tigre Lounge
Caribou Tavern
Silver Dollar Tavern

Hotel Bar
Eno Vino Downtown, AC Hotel by Marriott Madison Downtown
Camp Trippalindee, Graduate Madison
The Wise, HotelRED

LGBTQ Bar
Shamrock Bar & Grille
FIVE Nightclub
Crucible

Live Music Venue
The Sylvee
High Noon Saloon
Majestic Theatre

Neighborhood Bar
Dexter’s Pub
Echo Tap & Grill
Avenue Club and The Bubble Up Bar

Old-Fashioned
The Old Fashioned
Avenue Club and the Bubble Up Bar
Dorf Haus Supper Club

Sports Bar
Players Sports Bar
Nitty Gritty
Wilson’s Bar & Grill

Wine Bar
Eno Vino Downtown
Toot + Kate’s Wine Bar
Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro

Arts & Entertainment

Palace Cinema front

Movie theaters have always been places where people can relax and feel a part of a different world. The first “talkie” films entered the picture in the late 1920s. They brought a whole new experience to film, and people flocked to see them. It is estimated that more than 50 million people went to the movies each week in the middle of the decade, according to Digital History. Madisonians still love going to the movies and named Marcus Palace Cinema the gold-winning best movie theater (pictured). As the palace name indicates, the exterior of Marcus Palace Cinema even looks similar to the movie palaces built in the first half of the 21st century. This year’s silver-placing Marcus Point Cinema has a grand neon sign that is reminiscent of art deco, which is fitting for a company that started opening movie theaters in 1935. Moviegoers in the 1920s could only imagine getting a full meal and freshly brewed beer at the movies, but at bronze winner Flix Brewhouse Madison, it’s possible to get both while sitting down for a flick.

Local Actor
Sarah Day
Karen Olivo
Henry Malueg

Art Gallery
Chazen Museum of Art
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art
Hatch Art House (tie)
River Arts Inc. (tie)

Local Band or Singer – Alt/Indie
Kat and the Hurricane
Best Practice
Mackenzie Moore

Local Band or Singer – Blues
The Jimmys
Kelsey Miles
Madtown Mannish Boys

Local Band or Singer – Classical
Willy Street Chamber Players
Greg Zelek
Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society

Local Band or Singer – Country
Madison County
Zac Matthews Band
Shawn Schell

Local Band or Singer – Cover Band
Cherry Pie
Zac Matthews Band
Best Practice

Local Band or Singer – Folk/Bluegrass
WheelHouse
Soggy Prairie
Oak Street Ramblers

Local Band or Singer – Funk/Fusion
VO5
Phat Phunktion
The People Brothers Band

Local Band or Singer – Hip Hop/R&B
The Jimmys
Rob Dz
Rip

Local Band or Singer – Jazz

Ladies Must Swing group in front of jet

Jazz was all the rage in the golden age and we have Madison groups that know how to make us get up and dance. Ladies Must Swing (pictured above) has brought the big band sound to the area for more than 20 years. The 18-member Waunakee Big Band plays music from the ’20s through today around the Madison area. Lo Marie, a solo performer, combines jazz with soul and pop. Lo Marie is nominated for eight Madison Area Music Association Awards this year in connection with her newest album, “Le Rêve.”

Ladies Must Swing
Waunakee Big Band
Lo Marie

Local Band or Singer – Latin
Tony Castañeda
Angela Puerta
Orquesta MAS – Madison All Stars

Local Band or Singer – Rock/Metal
Cherry Pie
Lords of the Trident
PILOT

Local Band or Singer – Singer/Songwriter
Zac Matthews Band
Bree Morgan
Mackenzie Moore

Local Blogger
Midwest Munchers, midwestmunchers.com
Madison Mom, madisonmom.com
Balkanina, balkanina.com

Classical Music Group
Madison Symphony Orchestra
Willy Street Chamber Players
Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society

Columnist/Print Journalist
John Nichols
Neil Heinen
Michael Perry

Comedian/Comedy Group
Jackson Jones (tie)
Monkey Business Institute (tie)
Atlas Improv Co.
Dina Nina Martinez

Local DJ
DJ Nick Nice
DJ Fusion
DJ Aaron Jai

Movie Theater
Marcus Palace Cinema
Marcus Point Cinema
Flix Brewhouse Madison

Museum

Victoire piece from Chazen

Chazen Museum of Art, 2020’s gold-winning art gallery and silver-winning museum, has the second-largest art collection in Wisconsin, which includes pieces from the early 20th century. Above is Victory “Victoire” Automobile Mascot created on April 18, 1928 by René Lalique.

Madison Children’s Museum
Chazen Museum of Art
Wisconsin Historical Museum

Local News Website
channel3000.com
nbc15.com
madison.com

Performance Venue
Overture Center for the Arts
The Sylvee
American Players Theatre

Performing Arts Group
American Players Theatre
Madison Symphony Orchestra
Forward Theater Co.

Podcast
Social Mornings with Jackson & Steph
Madtown Mom Squad
Cady Jax Knits

Photographer
Maureen Cassidy Photography
Laura Zastrow Photography
Abbots Lane Photography

Radio Team
Jonathan & Kitty, 105.5 Triple M
Jackson & Steph, Today’s Q106
Krista & the Morning Rush, 93.1 Jamz

Social Media Personality
Jason Nolen, Cats of Madison
Cassidy Miller & Cedar McAllen, Nox’s Madison Dog Park Meetup
Niketa Rae

TV News Team
Tim Elliot, Isabel Lawrence, Meghan Reistad and Charlie Shortino, NBC15
John Stofflet, Leigh Mills, Brian Doogs, Mike Jacques, NBC15
Amber Noggle and George Smith, WKOW

TV Personality
Charlie Shortino, NBC15
Amber Noggle, WKOW
Charlotte Deleste, News 3 Now

Youth Performing Arts Group
Children’s Theater of Madison
Black Star Drumline Performance Group
Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras

Home & Lifestyle

sunsetsaraid in a 1920s outfit

There’s no better time than now to rock a flapper look when you’re in the mood to kick up your heels and dance. In the 1920s, flappers wore short dresses or skirts, high heels, makeup and bob haircuts, which were considered taboo at the time. If you’re attending a special event and need an outfit that’s the cat’s pajamas, consider stopping at this year’s best thrift stores: St. Vincent de Paul Store, Agrace Thrift Store and Goodwill. You’re bound to find clothing or accessories similar to those from 100 years ago, or pieces with a modern twist. If you’re not sure what to wear, read “1920s-inspired looks for the 2020s” to get some ideas courtesy of local thrifter @sunsetsaraid (pictured at 10-time Best of Madison winner Eno Vino Downtown and who put together this outfit with St. Vincent de Paul Store finds). (Photo by Patrick Stutz)

Alterations
Binh’s Tailoring
Right Size Alteration Services
Monetti Tailoring

Antique Store
Odana Antiques & Fine Arts Center
Deconstruction Inc.
The Cozy Home

Appliance Repair
Tri-County Appliance
Appliance Service Unlimited of Middleton Inc.
Handy Appliance Center

Assisted Living
Attic Angel Community
Oakwood Village
Oak Park Place

female Driver in a car

You might notice there are more car categories in this year’s Best of Madison. We’ve added seven categories to give readers better advice on the best places to buy certain cars, parts or services. Many of the standard automobile functions we need today were introduced in the 1920s. We can thank the era’s inventors for introducing head restraints, automatic transmissions and car radios.

Auto: Domestic Auto Dealer
Zimbrick Inc.
Bergstrom Automotive
Don Miller Auto Group

Auto: Import Auto Dealer
Zimbrick Inc.
Smart Motors Toyota
Wilde East Towne Honda

Auto: Luxury Auto (Import and Domestic)
Zimbrick Inc.
Bergstrom Automotive
Fields Jaguar Land Rover Volvo Madison

Auto: Used Car Dealer
Zimbrick Inc.
Smart Motors Toyota
Bergstrom Automotive

Auto Detailing
Zimbrick Inc.
Buck’s Legend – Pro Detailing
RC Detailing & Custom Accessories

Auto: Dealer Auto Service Shop
Zimbrick Inc.
Bergstrom Automotive
Smart Motors Toyota

Auto: Non-Dealer Auto Service Shop
Aeschbach Automotive LLC
Smith’s Service Center
Hometown Auto Clinic

Auto Body Repair
Zimbrick Inc.
Ball Body Shop Inc – Division of Smart Motors Toyota
Gerber Collision & Glass

Auto Parts
Zimbrick Inc.
O’Reilly Auto Parts
NAPA Auto Parts

Barber Shop
Mark’s Barber & Styling
Monona Barber Shop
The GIRL Barber

Bed & Breakfast
The Speckled Hen Inn
The Livingston Inn
Naeset-Roe Inn

Bookstore

selection of books

Many of the authors we know and love today published some of their most famous works between 1920 and 1929. Find many of these classic books at gold-winning bookstore A Room of One’s Own. During the coronavirus, the store will bring books ordered online to your car.
“A Farewell to Arms” by Ernest Hemingway
“A Room of One’s Own” by Virginia Woolf
“The Age of Innocence” by Edith Wharton
“The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald
“The Sound and the Fury” by William Faulkner
“The Story of Doctor Dolittle” by Hugh Lofting
“The Sun Also Rises” by Ernest Hemingway
“The Velveteen Rabbit” by Margery Williams
“Ulysses” by James Joyce
“Winnie-the-Pooh” by A.A. Milne

A Room of One’s Own
Barnes & Noble
Frugal Muse Books Music & Video Inc.

Boutique Hotel
HotelRED
Mansion Hill Inn
The Graduate Madison

Childcare
Hearts & Hands Inc. of Mount Horeb
Campus For Kids Learning Center
Kids Express Learning Center

Chiropractor
LSM Chiropractic
Discover Life Chiropractic
Infinite Athlete Chiropractic & Rehab LLC

Cleaning Service
Chem-Dry of Madison
Mother Earth Cleaners
Clear Vision Cleaning LLC

Clothing (Men)
Duluth Trading Co.
Jazzman
Men’s Warehouse

Clothing (Women)
The Purple Goose
McFee on Main
Hive of Madison

Commercial Developers
Urban Land Interests
The Alexander Co.
T. Wall Enterprises LLC

Computer/Cell Repair Service
Graphite Inc.
Madison Computer Works Inc.
Raven Computers Inc.

Consignment Store
Happily Ever After Children’s Resale Boutique
The Pink Poodle
Next Generation of Stoughton

Dry Cleanerlake mills advertisement with its van and dry cleaned coats
Klinke Cleaners
Lake Mills Cleaners & Dyers Inc.
Best Cleaners of Madison Inc.

Electrician
Dave Jones Inc.
All Comfort Services
Cardinal Heating & Air Conditioning

Flooring
Sergenian’s Floor Coverings
Nonn’s
Coyle Carpet One Floor & Home

Florist
Felly’s Flowers
Klein’s Floral and Greenhouses
George’s Flowers Inc.

Furniture
Don’s Home Furniture
A1 Furniture & Mattress (*Editor’s note: all stores are closing, Stoughton Road location set to rebrand this year)
The Century House

Gift Shop/Specialty Store
Orange Tree Imports
The Soap Opera
Wild Birds Unlimited

Hair Salon
Be Inspired Salon
ANiU Salon & Spa
Ecco Salon

Handyman Service
FIX’M Home Repairs
Hill Electric Inc.
Sigi’s Custom Solutions

Health Specialty Store
The Healthy Place – Apple Wellness
Willy Street Co-op
Community Pharmacy Downtown

Heating & Cooling
All Comfort Services
General Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.
Harker Heating & Cooling Inc.

Home Accessories
HomeGoods
Signs by Caitlin
Don’s Home Furniture

Home Builders
Veridian Homes
Hart DeNoble Builders Inc.
Brio Design Homes

Home Health Care Agency
Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care
SSM Health at Home
Comfort Keepers In-Home Senior Care

Hotelphoto of AC Hotel Best of Madison
The Edgewater
AC Hotel by Marriott Madison Downtown
The Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club

Interior Design
Zander’s Interiors
Dwellings Interiors
Brown & Beam

Jeweler
Goodman’s Jewelers
TQ Diamonds
Chalmers Jewelers

Kitchen & Bath Design
Frey Construction & Home Improvement LLC
Dream House Dream Kitchens
Bella Domicile

Laser Hair Removal
ANEU Med Spa (tie)
Ideal Image (tie)
Robertson Cosmetic Center
Electrolysis Clinic & Laser

Lawn, Garden & Landscape
The Bruce Co.
K&A Greenhouse
Klein’s Floral and Greenhouses

Local Maker

pair of earring with gold eyes

Wild Bloom Studio, the silver winner for best maker, creates evil eye earrings (pictured) reminiscent of Dr. T.J. Eckleburg’s eyes in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby.” Most of Wild Bloom Studio’s handmade earrings are made from a lightweight polymer clay.

Vicki Cookies
Wild Bloom Studio
Melissa Jenkins Designs

Moving Company
Two Men and a Truck Madison
Badger Brothers Moving LLC
Gorilla Movers of Wisconsin Inc.

Mortgage Company
Summit Credit Union
UW Credit Union
Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.

Music Store
Strictly Discs
B-Side Records
Half Price Books, Records, Magazines Inc.

Musical Instrument Store
Ward-Brodt Music Store
Heid Music
Farley’s House of Pianos LLC

Nail Salon

two hands with decorated nails

Ever since nail polish was created in the late 1910s after being inspired by the shine of car paint, Americans have loved adding pops of color to their nails. The trend really took off in the 1920s once women stopped wearing gloves and could showcase their nails. The “half moon,” in which the tip and bottom of the nail were left blank, was the main style and saw a revival in 2019. This year’s gold-winning best nail salon, Laquerus, is known for creating unique nail art. Laquerus technicians have painted everything from pizza designs to modern half moons (pictured) and Bucky Badgers to Ariana Grande lyrics on their clients’ nails. (Photo by Timothy Hughes, nails by Destiny Sparks @sparks_nails)

Laquerus
Polished Nail Studio
Allura Nail Boutique LLC

Outdoor Living
REI
Patio Pleasures Pools & Spas
Don’s Home Furniture

Pet Day Care & Boarding
Camp K9 Pet Resorts and Day Camp
Waggin’ Tails Doggie Dude Ranch & Pet Lodge
The Dog Den

Pet Grooming
Lori’s Pet-Agree Salon LLC
Tabby & Jack’s Pet Supplies, Grooming and Doggie Daycare
Groomingtails Pet Salon

Pet Supplies Store
Mounds Pet Food Warehouse
Mad Cat Pet Supplies
bad dog frida

Physical Therapy
UW Health
Capitol Physical Therapy
SSM Health

Plumber
Dave Jones Inc.
Monona Plumbing & Fire Protection Inc.
Benjamin Plumbing

Real Estate Company
Keller Williams Realty
First Weber Realtors
Stark Company Realtors

Retirement Community
Oak Park Place
Oakwood Village
Attic Angel Community

Roofer
Frey Construction and Home Improvement LLC
Waunakee Remodeling Inc.
Ridge Top Exteriors

Shoes
The Shoe Box
Morgan’s Shoes
DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse

Spa
Kneaded Relief Day Spa & Wellness
Rejuvenation Spa
Bergamot Massage Therapy & Bodywork

Specialty Spa
The Brow Boutique
Float Madison
European Wax Center

Sports Team Apparel Store
University Book Store
DICK’S Sporting Goods
UWshop.com (Name of the Game and Insignia)

Tattoo Shop
Blue Lotus Tattoo & The Piercing Lounge
Ultimate Arts Tattoo
Lost Lakes Tattoo

Thrift Store
St. Vincent de Paul Store
Agrace Thrift Store
Goodwill

Veterinarian
True Veterinary Care
Cat Care Clinic
Sauk Point Veterinary Clinic

Wealth Management
Edward Jones – Financial Advisor: Eric C Faust
BMO Wealth Management (tie)
Carreira Quinn Financial (tie)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors

Web Design
The Digital Ring
Strategic Brand Marketing LLC
Lion Tree Group

Wisconsin Bank
State Bank of Cross Plains
Park Bank
Oregon Community Bank

Wisconsin Credit Union
Summit Credit Union
UW Credit Union
Dane County Credit Union

Recreation

Vintage Postcard displaying someone diving

Gold-winning campground Devil’s Lake State Park has provided fun for all for over a century. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Devil’s Lake is the third oldest state park in Wisconsin, having been founded in 1911. These postcards take us back to what Devil’s Lake looked like in 1928. (Photo by Wisconsin Historical Society WHi 82050)

Alternative Fitness Center
Flyght Cycle
Transformation Center
Orangetheory Fitness

Bike Shop
Machinery Row Bicycles
Budget Bicycle Center
Trek Bicycle Madison

Bowling Alley
Ten Pin Alley
Schwoegler’s Entertainment Center
Bowl-A-Vard Lanes

Campground
Devil’s Lake State Park
Governor Dodge State Park
Blue Mound State Park

Dog Park
Prairie Moraine County Park
Badger Prairie County Park
Token Creek County Park

Fitness Center
Princeton Club
Anytime Fitness
Prairie Athletic Club

Golf Course

Golf Course

The “Golden Age of Golf Course Architecture” in America was between the end of World War I and the start of the Great Depression, according to PBS, and this year’s best golf courses are just as grand. Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton is a three-time consecutive gold winner for its 27-hole championship golf courses, par 3 course and practice range located atop hills 300 feet above Lake Mendota. Home of the American Family Championship, University Ridge Golf Course (pictured) is a popular spot for both seasoned pros and newcomers to the sport. Feel at peace while teeing up at The Oaks Golf Course and admire the more than 250 oak trees surrounding the course. (Photo courtesy of University Ridge Golf Course)

Pleasant View Golf Course
University Ridge Golf Course
The Oaks Golf Coursegolf course next to best of madison information

Martial Arts Studio
Kicks Unlimited
MadCity Martial Arts
Infinity Martial Arts

Park
Olbrich Botanical Gardens
Devil’s Lake State Park
Tenney Park

Personal Trainer
Brent Berger, Transformation Center
Katie Frank, REFORMadison
Erin Tallard, Transformation Center

Pilates
Club Pilates
REFORMadison
Prairie Athletic Club

Resort
Sundara Inn & Spa
Kalahari Resorts Dells
Wilderness Hotel & Golf Resort

Running/Biking Trail
Capital City State Trail
Pheasant Branch Conservancy
Ice Age National Scenic Trail

Sports & Recreation Shop
REI
Fleet Feet Madison & Sun Prairie
Brittingham Boats

Yoga
Dragonfly Hot Yoga
Inner Fire Yoga
The Studio

Best of Madison 2021
Didn’t see your personal favorite businesses on this year’s list? Be a part of the nomination and voting process for next year’s Best of Madison readers poll. We received 120,417 nominations in August 2019 and a record-breaking 340,145 final votes in October 2019 — the highest in Madison Magazine history. We will be taking nominations for the 2021 Best of Madison from Aug. 1-31 at madisonmagazine.com. The top six vote-getters in each category will move on to final voting in October.

This article appears in the April 2020 issue of Madison Magazine.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments