Best of Madison 2020 Winners
See the 572 winners our readers declared the bee’s knees in our 39th annual readers poll.
The 1920s were an era of decadence, emerging high fashion, increased consumerism and Prohibition. In honor of reaching a new decade, this year’s Best of Madison celebrates the connections between the rip-roaring 1920s and today, the new golden age. Best of Madison showcases the best of the best in the city. See the 572 winners our readers declared the bee’s knees in our 39th annual readers poll.
Best of Madison 2020 was presented by The Ho-Chunk Nation and Ho-Chunk Gaming-Wisconsin.
Dining & Drink
Artisan Food Product
★Carr Valley Cheese
★Hook’s Cheese Co. Inc.
★Madison Chocolate Co.
Bakery – Bread
★Madison Sourdough
★Stella’s Bakery
★Clasen’s European Bakery
Bakery – Sweets
★Greenbush Bakery
★Bloom Bake Shop
★Lane’s Bakery & Coffee
BBQ
★Smoky Jon’s #1 BBQ
★Beef Butter BBQ
★North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
Breakfast
★Hubbard Avenue Diner
★Marigold Kitchen
★Short Stack Eatery
Brewery
★New Glarus Brewing Co.
★Ale Asylum
★Working Draft Beer Co.
Brunch
★Sardine
★Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
★Short Stack Eatery
Burger
★Dotty Dumpling’s Dowry
★Culver’s
★DLUX
Butcher
★Knoche’s Old Fashioned Butcher Shop
★Ken’s Meats & Deli
★The Conscious Carnivore
Caterer
★Blue Plate Catering
★RED
★Wood BBQ Catering & Events
Cheese Producer
★Hook’s Cheese Co. Inc.
★Carr Valley Cheese
★Farmer Johns’ Cheese
Chicken Wings
★Chicken Licks
★Alchemy Cafe
★Monk’s Bar & Grill
Local Chef
★Tory Miller, Graze, L’Etoile, Estrellón
★Dave Heide, Liliana’s Restaurant, Charlie’s On Main, Little John’s
★Jed Spink, RED
Chinese
★Imperial Garden
★Chang Jiang
★Hong Kong Cafe
Chocolate
★Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier
★Madison Chocolate Co.
★CocoVaa Chocolatier
Coffee Roasters
★Barriques
★Just Coffee Cooperative
★True Coffee Roasters
Coffee Shop
★Colectivo Coffee
★Barriques
★Firefly Coffeehouse & Artisan Cheese
Cup of Tea
★Macha Tea Co.
★Java Cat
★Barriques
Destination Restaurant
★Ishnala Supper Club
★Hi Point Steakhouse
★Driftless Glen Restaurant
Ethnic Grocery Store
★Fraboni’s Italian Specialties & Delicatessen
★La Rosita
★Asian Midway Foods
Farmers’ Market (Other than Dane County Farmers’ Market)
★Monona Farmers Market
★Northside Farmers Market
★Westside Community Market
First Date
★Eno Vino Downtown
★RED
★Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro
Fish Fry
★Quivey’s Grove
★Avenue Club and the Bubble Up Bar
★Dorf Haus Supper Club
Food Cart
★Banzo
★Good Food
★Los Hernandez
Fried Cheese Curds
★The Old Fashioned
★Craftsman Table & Tap
★Curd Girl
Greasy Spoon
★Mickies Dairy Bar
★Monty’s Blue Plate Diner
★Gus’s Diner
Grocery Store
★Woodman’s Food Market
★Metcalfe’s Market
★Willy Street Co-op
Ice Cream/Custard/Gelato
★Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co.
★Babcock Hall Dairy Store
★Culver’s
Indian/Nepalese
★Swagat Indian Restaurant
★Swad Indian Restaurant
★Himal Chuli
Italian
★Lombardino’s
★Paisan’s
★Cento
Japanese/Sushi
★RED
★Muramoto
★Takara 88
Kid-Friendly
★Hubbard Avenue Diner
★Nitty Gritty
★Monty’s Blue Plate Diner
Korean
★Sol’s on the Square
★K-Peppers
★Five Star Korean BBQ
Lake View
★Memorial Union Terrace
★Paisan’s
★Sardine
Latin American
★La Taguara
★Monona Bakery & Eatery
★El Wiscorican
Liquor Store
★Woodman’s Food Market
★Steve’s Wine Beer Spirits
★Trixie’s Liquor Store
Mediterranean/Middle Eastern
★Banzo
★Parthenon Gyros
★OLIVA Italian Mediterranean Cuisine
Mexican/Southwestern
★Eldorado Grill
★Canteen
★Tapatios Cocina Mexicana
New Restaurant
★Buck & Honey’s – Monona
★Bar Corallini
★The Heights
Outdoor Dining
★Eno Vino Downtown
★Fresco
★Everly
Local Pastry Chef
★Jason Harder, Hubbard Avenue Diner
★Elizabeth Dahl, L’Etoile & Graze
★Kate Schommer, Short Stack Eatery
Pizza
★Salvatore’s Tomato Pies
★Sugar River Pizza Co.
★Glass Nickel Pizza Co.
Restaurant
★Eno Vino Downtown
★The Coopers Tavern
★RED
Restaurant Ambience
★Eno Vino Downtown
★Liliana’s Restaurant
★Cento
Sandwich Spot
★Casetta Kitchen and Counter
★The Coopers Tavern
★Milio’s Sandwiches
Seafood
★Tempest Oyster Bar
★Sardine
★RED
Southeast Asian
★Ha Long Bay
★Sa-Bai Thong Thai Cuisine
★Lao Laan-Xang Restaurant
Specialty Food Store
★Fromagination
★Fraboni’s Italian Specialties & Delicatessen
★Brennan’s Cellars
Steakhouse
★Tornado Room Steak House
★Delaney’s Steak Seafood Wine
★Johnny Delmonico’s Steakhouse
Supper Club
★Ishnala Supper Club
★Tornado Room Steak House
★Toby’s Supper Club
Tapas (Small Plates)
★Eno Vino Downtown
★Estrellón
★Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro
Takeout
★Parthenon Gyros
★Miko Poke
★RED
Upscale Dining
★L’Etoile
★Eno Vino Downtown
★Cento
Vegetarian/Vegan-Focused
★The Green Owl Cafe
★Monty’s Blue Plate Diner
★Everly
Winery
★Wollersheim Winery
★Drumlin Ridge Winery
★Bailey’s Run Vineyard & Winery
Nightlife
Bar for Beer
★Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
★Vintage Brewing Co.
★The Coopers Tavern
Bar for Cocktails
★Merchant
★Avenue Club and The Bubble Up Bar
★State Line Distillery
Bar with a View
★Memorial Union Terrace
★Eno Vino Downtown
★Camp Trippalindee
Bartender
★Stephanie Paull, Blue Moon Bar & Grill
★Pete Thompson, Vintage Brewing Co.
★Travis Splan, Eno Vino Downtown
Place for Trivia
★Echo Tap & Grill
★Tanner’s Bar & Grill
★Nitty Gritty
Bloody Mary
★Eldorado Grill
★DLUX
★Short Stack Eatery
Cocktail
★Girl with the Dinosaur Tattoo, Alchemy Cafe
★Margarita, Canteen
★Margarita, Pedro’s Mexican Restaurante
★Wollersheim Distillery
★Old Sugar Distillery
★J. Henry & Sons
Local Craft Beer
★Spotted Cow, New Glarus Brewing Co.
★Fantasy Factory, Karben4 Brewing
★Warped Speed, Lake Louie Brewing
Dance Venue
★Red Rock Saloon
★Crucible (tie)
★Majestic Theatre (tie)
★FIVE Nightclub
Dive Bar
★Le Tigre Lounge
★Caribou Tavern
★Silver Dollar Tavern
Hotel Bar
★Eno Vino Downtown, AC Hotel by Marriott Madison Downtown
★Camp Trippalindee, Graduate Madison
★The Wise, HotelRED
LGBTQ Bar
★Shamrock Bar & Grille
★FIVE Nightclub
★Crucible
Live Music Venue
★The Sylvee
★High Noon Saloon
★Majestic Theatre
Neighborhood Bar
★Dexter’s Pub
★Echo Tap & Grill
★Avenue Club and The Bubble Up Bar
Old-Fashioned
★The Old Fashioned
★Avenue Club and the Bubble Up Bar
★Dorf Haus Supper Club
Sports Bar
★Players Sports Bar
★Nitty Gritty
★Wilson’s Bar & Grill
Wine Bar
★Eno Vino Downtown
★Toot + Kate’s Wine Bar
★Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro
Arts & Entertainment
Local Actor
★Sarah Day
★Karen Olivo
★Henry Malueg
Art Gallery
★Chazen Museum of Art
★Madison Museum of Contemporary Art
★Hatch Art House (tie)
★River Arts Inc. (tie)
Local Band or Singer – Alt/Indie
★Kat and the Hurricane
★Best Practice
★Mackenzie Moore
Local Band or Singer – Blues
★The Jimmys
★Kelsey Miles
★Madtown Mannish Boys
Local Band or Singer – Classical
★Willy Street Chamber Players
★Greg Zelek
★Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society
Local Band or Singer – Country
★Madison County
★Zac Matthews Band
★Shawn Schell
Local Band or Singer – Cover Band
★Cherry Pie
★Zac Matthews Band
★Best Practice
Local Band or Singer – Folk/Bluegrass
★WheelHouse
★Soggy Prairie
★Oak Street Ramblers
Local Band or Singer – Funk/Fusion
★VO5
★Phat Phunktion
★The People Brothers Band
Local Band or Singer – Hip Hop/R&B
★The Jimmys
★Rob Dz
★Rip
Local Band or Singer – Jazz
★Ladies Must Swing
★Waunakee Big Band
★Lo Marie
Local Band or Singer – Latin
★Tony Castañeda
★Angela Puerta
★Orquesta MAS – Madison All Stars
Local Band or Singer – Rock/Metal
★Cherry Pie
★Lords of the Trident
★PILOT
Local Band or Singer – Singer/Songwriter
★Zac Matthews Band
★Bree Morgan
★Mackenzie Moore
Local Blogger
★Midwest Munchers, midwestmunchers.com
★Madison Mom, madisonmom.com
★Balkanina, balkanina.com
Classical Music Group
★Madison Symphony Orchestra
★Willy Street Chamber Players
★Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society
Columnist/Print Journalist
★John Nichols
★Neil Heinen
★Michael Perry
Comedian/Comedy Group
★Jackson Jones (tie)
★Monkey Business Institute (tie)
★Atlas Improv Co.
★Dina Nina Martinez
Local DJ
★DJ Nick Nice
★DJ Fusion
★DJ Aaron Jai
Movie Theater
★Marcus Palace Cinema
★Marcus Point Cinema
★Flix Brewhouse Madison
Museum
★Madison Children’s Museum
★Chazen Museum of Art
★Wisconsin Historical Museum
Local News Website
★channel3000.com
★nbc15.com
★madison.com
Performance Venue
★Overture Center for the Arts
★The Sylvee
★American Players Theatre
Performing Arts Group
★American Players Theatre
★Madison Symphony Orchestra
★Forward Theater Co.
Podcast
★Social Mornings with Jackson & Steph
★Madtown Mom Squad
★Cady Jax Knits
Photographer
★Maureen Cassidy Photography
★Laura Zastrow Photography
★Abbots Lane Photography
Radio Team
★Jonathan & Kitty, 105.5 Triple M
★Jackson & Steph, Today’s Q106
★Krista & the Morning Rush, 93.1 Jamz
Social Media Personality
★Jason Nolen, Cats of Madison
★Cassidy Miller & Cedar McAllen, Nox’s Madison Dog Park Meetup
★Niketa Rae
TV News Team
★Tim Elliot, Isabel Lawrence, Meghan Reistad and Charlie Shortino, NBC15
★John Stofflet, Leigh Mills, Brian Doogs, Mike Jacques, NBC15
★Amber Noggle and George Smith, WKOW
TV Personality
★Charlie Shortino, NBC15
★Amber Noggle, WKOW
★Charlotte Deleste, News 3 Now
Youth Performing Arts Group
★Children’s Theater of Madison
★Black Star Drumline Performance Group
★Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras
Home & Lifestyle
Alterations
★Binh’s Tailoring
★Right Size Alteration Services
★Monetti Tailoring
Antique Store
★Odana Antiques & Fine Arts Center
★Deconstruction Inc.
★The Cozy Home
Appliance Repair
★Tri-County Appliance
★Appliance Service Unlimited of Middleton Inc.
★Handy Appliance Center
Assisted Living
★Attic Angel Community
★Oakwood Village
★Oak Park Place
Auto: Domestic Auto Dealer
★Zimbrick Inc.
★Bergstrom Automotive
★Don Miller Auto Group
Auto: Import Auto Dealer
★Zimbrick Inc.
★Smart Motors Toyota
★Wilde East Towne Honda
Auto: Luxury Auto (Import and Domestic)
★Zimbrick Inc.
★Bergstrom Automotive
★Fields Jaguar Land Rover Volvo Madison
Auto: Used Car Dealer
★Zimbrick Inc.
★Smart Motors Toyota
★Bergstrom Automotive
Auto Detailing
★Zimbrick Inc.
★Buck’s Legend – Pro Detailing
★RC Detailing & Custom Accessories
Auto: Dealer Auto Service Shop
★Zimbrick Inc.
★Bergstrom Automotive
★Smart Motors Toyota
Auto: Non-Dealer Auto Service Shop
★Aeschbach Automotive LLC
★Smith’s Service Center
★Hometown Auto Clinic
Auto Body Repair
★Zimbrick Inc.
★Ball Body Shop Inc – Division of Smart Motors Toyota
★Gerber Collision & Glass
Auto Parts
★Zimbrick Inc.
★O’Reilly Auto Parts
★NAPA Auto Parts
Barber Shop
★Mark’s Barber & Styling
★Monona Barber Shop
★The GIRL Barber
Bed & Breakfast
★The Speckled Hen Inn
★The Livingston Inn
★Naeset-Roe Inn
Bookstore
★A Room of One’s Own
★Barnes & Noble
★Frugal Muse Books Music & Video Inc.
Boutique Hotel
★HotelRED
★Mansion Hill Inn
★The Graduate Madison
Childcare
★Hearts & Hands Inc. of Mount Horeb
★Campus For Kids Learning Center
★Kids Express Learning Center
Chiropractor
★LSM Chiropractic
★Discover Life Chiropractic
★Infinite Athlete Chiropractic & Rehab LLC
Cleaning Service
★Chem-Dry of Madison
★Mother Earth Cleaners
★Clear Vision Cleaning LLC
Clothing (Men)
★Duluth Trading Co.
★Jazzman
★Men’s Warehouse
Clothing (Women)
★The Purple Goose
★McFee on Main
★Hive of Madison
Commercial Developers
★Urban Land Interests
★The Alexander Co.
★T. Wall Enterprises LLC
Computer/Cell Repair Service
★Graphite Inc.
★Madison Computer Works Inc.
★Raven Computers Inc.
Consignment Store
★Happily Ever After Children’s Resale Boutique
★The Pink Poodle
★Next Generation of Stoughton
Dry Cleaner
★Klinke Cleaners
★Lake Mills Cleaners & Dyers Inc.
★Best Cleaners of Madison Inc.
Electrician
★Dave Jones Inc.
★All Comfort Services
★Cardinal Heating & Air Conditioning
Flooring
★Sergenian’s Floor Coverings
★Nonn’s
★Coyle Carpet One Floor & Home
Florist
★Felly’s Flowers
★Klein’s Floral and Greenhouses
★George’s Flowers Inc.
Furniture
★Don’s Home Furniture
★A1 Furniture & Mattress (*Editor’s note: all stores are closing, Stoughton Road location set to rebrand this year)
★The Century House
Gift Shop/Specialty Store
★Orange Tree Imports
★The Soap Opera
★Wild Birds Unlimited
Hair Salon
★Be Inspired Salon
★ANiU Salon & Spa
★Ecco Salon
Handyman Service
★FIX’M Home Repairs
★Hill Electric Inc.
★Sigi’s Custom Solutions
Health Specialty Store
★The Healthy Place – Apple Wellness
★Willy Street Co-op
★Community Pharmacy Downtown
Heating & Cooling
★All Comfort Services
★General Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.
★Harker Heating & Cooling Inc.
Home Accessories
★HomeGoods
★Signs by Caitlin
★Don’s Home Furniture
Home Builders
★Veridian Homes
★Hart DeNoble Builders Inc.
★Brio Design Homes
Home Health Care Agency
★Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care
★SSM Health at Home
★Comfort Keepers In-Home Senior Care
Hotel
★The Edgewater
★AC Hotel by Marriott Madison Downtown
★The Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club
Interior Design
★Zander’s Interiors
★Dwellings Interiors
★Brown & Beam
Jeweler
★Goodman’s Jewelers
★TQ Diamonds
★Chalmers Jewelers
Kitchen & Bath Design
★Frey Construction & Home Improvement LLC
★Dream House Dream Kitchens
★Bella Domicile
Laser Hair Removal
★ANEU Med Spa (tie)
★Ideal Image (tie)
★Robertson Cosmetic Center
★Electrolysis Clinic & Laser
Lawn, Garden & Landscape
★The Bruce Co.
★K&A Greenhouse
★Klein’s Floral and Greenhouses
Local Maker
★Vicki Cookies
★Wild Bloom Studio
★Melissa Jenkins Designs
Moving Company
★Two Men and a Truck Madison
★Badger Brothers Moving LLC
★Gorilla Movers of Wisconsin Inc.
Mortgage Company
★Summit Credit Union
★UW Credit Union
★Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.
Music Store
★Strictly Discs
★B-Side Records
★Half Price Books, Records, Magazines Inc.
Musical Instrument Store
★Ward-Brodt Music Store
★Heid Music
★Farley’s House of Pianos LLC
Nail Salon
★Laquerus
★Polished Nail Studio
★Allura Nail Boutique LLC
Outdoor Living
★REI
★Patio Pleasures Pools & Spas
★Don’s Home Furniture
Pet Day Care & Boarding
★Camp K9 Pet Resorts and Day Camp
★Waggin’ Tails Doggie Dude Ranch & Pet Lodge
★The Dog Den
Pet Grooming
★Lori’s Pet-Agree Salon LLC
★Tabby & Jack’s Pet Supplies, Grooming and Doggie Daycare
★Groomingtails Pet Salon
Pet Supplies Store
★Mounds Pet Food Warehouse
★Mad Cat Pet Supplies
★bad dog frida
Physical Therapy
★UW Health
★Capitol Physical Therapy
★SSM Health
Plumber
★Dave Jones Inc.
★Monona Plumbing & Fire Protection Inc.
★Benjamin Plumbing
Real Estate Company
★Keller Williams Realty
★First Weber Realtors
★Stark Company Realtors
Retirement Community
★Oak Park Place
★Oakwood Village
★Attic Angel Community
Roofer
★Frey Construction and Home Improvement LLC
★Waunakee Remodeling Inc.
★Ridge Top Exteriors
Shoes
★The Shoe Box
★Morgan’s Shoes
★DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse
Spa
★Kneaded Relief Day Spa & Wellness
★Rejuvenation Spa
★Bergamot Massage Therapy & Bodywork
Specialty Spa
★The Brow Boutique
★Float Madison
★European Wax Center
Sports Team Apparel Store
★University Book Store
★DICK’S Sporting Goods
★UWshop.com (Name of the Game and Insignia)
Tattoo Shop
★Blue Lotus Tattoo & The Piercing Lounge
★Ultimate Arts Tattoo
★Lost Lakes Tattoo
Thrift Store
★St. Vincent de Paul Store
★Agrace Thrift Store
★Goodwill
Veterinarian
★True Veterinary Care
★Cat Care Clinic
★Sauk Point Veterinary Clinic
Wealth Management
★Edward Jones – Financial Advisor: Eric C Faust
★BMO Wealth Management (tie)
★Carreira Quinn Financial (tie)
★Walkner Condon Financial Advisors
Web Design
★The Digital Ring
★Strategic Brand Marketing LLC
★Lion Tree Group
Wisconsin Bank
★State Bank of Cross Plains
★Park Bank
★Oregon Community Bank
Wisconsin Credit Union
★Summit Credit Union
★UW Credit Union
★Dane County Credit Union
Recreation
Alternative Fitness Center
★Flyght Cycle
★Transformation Center
★Orangetheory Fitness
Bike Shop
★Machinery Row Bicycles
★Budget Bicycle Center
★Trek Bicycle Madison
Bowling Alley
★Ten Pin Alley
★Schwoegler’s Entertainment Center
★Bowl-A-Vard Lanes
Campground
★Devil’s Lake State Park
★Governor Dodge State Park
★Blue Mound State Park
Dog Park
★Prairie Moraine County Park
★Badger Prairie County Park
★Token Creek County Park
Fitness Center
★Princeton Club
★Anytime Fitness
★Prairie Athletic Club
Golf Course
★Pleasant View Golf Course
★University Ridge Golf Course
★The Oaks Golf Course
Martial Arts Studio
★Kicks Unlimited
★MadCity Martial Arts
★Infinity Martial Arts
Park
★Olbrich Botanical Gardens
★Devil’s Lake State Park
★Tenney Park
Personal Trainer
★Brent Berger, Transformation Center
★Katie Frank, REFORMadison
★Erin Tallard, Transformation Center
Pilates
★Club Pilates
★REFORMadison
★Prairie Athletic Club
Resort
★Sundara Inn & Spa
★Kalahari Resorts Dells
★Wilderness Hotel & Golf Resort
Running/Biking Trail
★Capital City State Trail
★Pheasant Branch Conservancy
★Ice Age National Scenic Trail
Sports & Recreation Shop
★REI
★Fleet Feet Madison & Sun Prairie
★Brittingham Boats
Yoga
★Dragonfly Hot Yoga
★Inner Fire Yoga
★The Studio
Best of Madison 2021
Didn’t see your personal favorite businesses on this year’s list? Be a part of the nomination and voting process for next year’s Best of Madison readers poll. We received 120,417 nominations in August 2019 and a record-breaking 340,145 final votes in October 2019 — the highest in Madison Magazine history. We will be taking nominations for the 2021 Best of Madison from Aug. 1-31 at madisonmagazine.com. The top six vote-getters in each category will move on to final voting in October.
