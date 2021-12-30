Best Madison Magazine photos of 2021

Mo Cheeks creates sourdough bread out of his home kitchen. He established a micro-bakery called Bread and Justice in January and donates proceeds to local social justice nonprofits and racial justice organizations. (March 2021)
Allison Kelley (right) and Saraid Claxton (left) are fashion bloggers with distinct styles. Claxton (@sunsetsaraid) has thrifted since she was a little kid. Her style is all about bright colors and vintage fashion of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘90s. Kelley (@heyallie.xo) describes her style as “Minnie Mouse goes to a decades-themed New Year’s Eve party.” The two are pictured at St. Vincent de Paul on Willy Street. (April 2021)
Nirvana at the WORT 89.9 FM radio station in Madison in April 1990. Left to right, Krist Novoselic, Kurt Cobain and Chad Channing. This never-before-seen photo was included in our special Nirvana in Madison issue. (July 2021)
Safe Communities program manager Tanya Kraege holds a candle at an event at Olbrich Park on Aug. 31, 2021, which is International Overdose Awareness Day. She was a source in a feature about advocates bringing awareness to Dane County’s ongoing opioid overdose epidemic. (December 2021)
Jim Lattis knows quite a bit about the telescope he’s operating below at the Washburn Observatory, down to the fact that the ship-style steering wheel was an extra touch added by former observatory director Joel Stebbins, who collaborated with the engineering school to create the quirky mounting in the late 1920s. (September 2021)
Oscar Villarreal balances the menu with meat and vegan offerings, including the smothered breakfast burrito (blue plate), vegan tacos with black beans and Mexican rice (red plate) and vegan huevos rancheros (green plate). (August 2021)
Francesca Hong (pictured) wore this traditional Korean hanbok for her wedding and — inspired by Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland of Washington — for her Jan. 4 swearing-in. The hanbok is often worn for special occasions such as New Year’s Day and Lunar New Year. “For me it’s about building that kind of tradition with George,” Hong says about her 4-year-old son. (March 2021)
Adding to its winter festivities, Lake Geneva hosts Winterfest and the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship, which will be Feb. 2-6, 2022. Every year, teams work in a 72-hour competition to create snow sculptures. Last year’s entries included “2020." (December 2021)
Jessica Cavazos is the Madison-based president of the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce. Membership has grown to more than 400 businesses and the organization was one of three nationally to receive the 2020 Hispanic Chamber of the Year Award. (March 2021)
Assuming the role of Madison Metropolitan School District’s superintendent is a return to Madison for Alabama-raised Carlton Jenkins, who worked as an associate principal at Madison Memorial High School in 1993.
Chris and Amy Stanford (pictured far left and right, respectively) and their four kids, Paige, Claire, Edith and Ben (left to right) sit on the stairs they remodeled in their Madison home. (April 2021)
Over the past year, Madison Magazine has written stories about notable locals, delicious restaurants, talented artists and the day-to-day happenings impacting our community.
To look back on the past year and the stories we’ve shared, we’ve selected 65 of our favorite photos (and a couple beautiful illustrations) from our talented freelance photographers. Take a look back at the year through photography.
If you’re interested in reading stories from the past year, visit our archive.