Best Madison Magazine photos of 2021

Allison Kelley (right) and Saraid Claxton (left) are fashion bloggers with distinct styles. Claxton (@sunsetsaraid) has thrifted since she was a little kid. Her style is all about bright colors and vintage fashion of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘90s. Kelley (@heyallie.xo) describes her style as “Minnie Mouse goes to a decades-themed New Year’s Eve party.” The two are pictured at St. Vincent de Paul on Willy Street. (April 2021)

Photo by Sharon Vanorny