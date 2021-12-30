Best Madison Magazine photos of 2021

Over the past year, Madison Magazine has written stories about notable locals, delicious restaurants, talented artists and the day-to-day happenings impacting our community.
Maija Inveiss,
Posted:
Updated:
by Maija Inveiss

Over the past year, Madison Magazine has written stories about notable locals, delicious restaurants, talented artists and the day-to-day happenings impacting our community.

To look back on the past year and the stories we’ve shared, we’ve selected 65 of our favorite photos (and a couple beautiful illustrations) from our talented freelance photographers. Take a look back at the year through photography.

If you’re interested in reading stories from the past year, visit our archive.

To see all of our gorgeous photography each month, consider subscribing to Madison Magazine.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

More Top Stories