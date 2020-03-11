Bernie Sanders office to open in Madison this weekend
MADISON, Wis. — Bernie Sanders’ campaign is opening an office on North Hamilton Street Saturday, according to a Facebook event.
The opening will include a brief program followed by a canvass training and a door knock. The event will also have a door knock to identify Sanders supporters.
Tickets are not required, but RSVPs are encouraged.
