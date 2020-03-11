Bernie Sanders office to open in Madison this weekend

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. speaks during a primary night election rally in Essex Junction, Vt., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

MADISON, Wis. — Bernie Sanders’ campaign is opening an office on North Hamilton Street Saturday, according to a Facebook event.

The opening will include a brief program followed by a canvass training and a door knock. The event will also have a door knock to identify Sanders supporters.

Tickets are not required, but RSVPs are encouraged.



