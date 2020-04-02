Bernie Sanders endorses Judge Jill Karofsky for Wisconsin Supreme Court

Judge Jill Karofsky

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed Judge Jill Karofsky for the Wisconsin Supreme Court Thursday.

According to a release, Sanders said leaders must be dedicated to protecting the rights and lives of the people in these dangerous and uncertain times.

“Judges should know that women have the right to control their own bodies, that workers have the right to bargain for better wages, that same-sex marriage is a right, and that addressing the gun violence epidemic in this country is one of the most critical issues of this generation. Judges should stand up for the needs of working people and civil rights, not huge corporate CEO donors, which is why I strongly endorse Judge Jill Karofsky for the Wisconsin Supreme Court,” Sanders said.

