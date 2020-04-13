Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president

CNN by CNN

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday officially endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

“We need you in the White House. I will do all that I can to see that that happens, Joe,” Sanders said to the former vice president during a livestream broadcast by Biden’s campaign.

“Today, I am asking all Americans, I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every Independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans, to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse,” Sanders said.

Sanders said the two have agreed to form task forces to work on policy matters. “I look forward to working with you and bringing some great people into those task forces,” he said.

“I think that your endorsement means a great deal. It means a great deal to me. I think people are going to be surprised that we are apart on some issues but we’re awfully close” on others, Biden said. “I’m going to need you — not just to win the campaign, but to govern.”

We must come together to defeat the most dangerous president in modern history. I'm joining @JoeBiden's livestream with a special announcement. https://t.co/AC3zh3ChX3 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 13, 2020

THE-CNN-WIRE™ & © 2020 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Comments

comments