Bernie C. Digman

by Obituaries

Bernard C. “Bernie” Digman, 85, of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 18, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 9:00 AM until time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hills and Dales Senior Lifetime Center Dubuque, 1011 Davis St., Dubuque, Iowa 52001. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

Bernie was born on December 7, 1936, in Cuba City, Wisconsin, son of Aloys and Helen (Wagner) Digman. He was united in marriage to Beverly S. Edge on June 1, 1957 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. She preceded him in death on March 25, 2015. He graduated from Platteville High School, class of 1955. He served in the in the National Guard from 1954-1958. Bernie worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for over 30 years. He enjoyed his daily 3 mile walk, attending Badger games, gardening and tending to his yard. He loved spending time with his family, following them in all of their activities.

Bernie is survived by his four children, Dan “Digger” (Marilyn) Digman of Fennimore, WI; Kathy (Jay) Clark of Rock Falls, IL; Doug (Robin) Digman of Dodgeville, WI; Jackie (Glenn) Biller of Lake Geneva, WI; fiance, Jean Heins of Dubuque, and her family, Ellen Reddies, Lawrence, KS; Richard Heins, Mt. Morris, IL; Dan Heins of Dubuque; Liz Heins of Dubuque; Jane (Gregg) White of Sun Prairie, WI; Steve (Heather) Heins of Dubuque; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren with two more on the way; one sister, Arlene Jones; sisters-in-law, Jan Digman, Kristine Digman, Carol Loeffelholz and Irena Edge; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bev, infant daughter, Tammy; parents; brothers, Gene, Elmer and Arnold; sisters-in-law, Darlene and Rosemary Digman; brothers-in-law, Robert Jones, Dale Edge and Andy Loeffelholz.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.