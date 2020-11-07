Bernice Mildred Hamilton

MOUNT HOREB – Bernice Hamilton, age 101, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at St. Mary’s Care Center after a long battle with Dementia/Alzheimer’s. She was born on Dec. 20, 1918, to Theodore and Sena (Colden) Halverson.

Bernice attended Dixon, Mount Vernon and Postville schools and graduated from New Glarus High School in 1938. She was married to Eugene Hamilton on Sept. 29, 1940, and they farmed in the Mount Horeb, New Glarus, Belleville and Blanchardville areas for many years. She later worked for Stauffer’s Cheese in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin State Revenue and later cleaned people’s homes. She was a member of Perry Lutheran Church in Daleyville. She cared for her mother at the age of 8 and continued to help her father after her mother’s death even after she was married.

Bernice loved music, learning to play by ear at an early age and continued until shortly before her death. There was always music in her home growing up and while raising her family. If there was music with a good beat, whether it was a polka or waltz, she was out there dancing. Her first birthday party was at the age of 85. By the age of 90 and 95, she wanted music so she could dance, which she did for every number they played. She was known for dancing in the halls with the nurses and aides and brought a smile to their day. Enjoying life was her key to a long life and making others laugh or smile was her legacy.

Bernice is survived by her daughter, Jackie (Roger) Brown; son, Paul (Kelli) Hamilton; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gene; three sons, two of whom died at birth and Ron in a construction accident; a daughter, Charlene in a car accident; three brothers, Herbert, Sanford and Burnell Halverson; five sisters, Mabel DeWaide-Taylor, Edna Viola Halverson, Amy Blanchard, Evelyn Rice and Ella Severson; and several nieces and nephews.

She wanted to be remembered as she had read the words from Afterglow – “I’d like the memory of me to be a happy one; to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done, to leave an echo whispering softly down the way of happy times and laughing times bright and sunny days. I’d like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun or happy memories that I leave when life is done.” This said it all. Goodbye for now, Mom. I can see you now dancing with Dad. You will be missed, but never forgotten.

The family would like to extend our gratitude and thanks to the St. Mary’s Care Center, especially Amy Crooks and Heather Blackmore and the nursing staff, and hospice, especially Sister Georgeann and Kathy Patrick and staff for their love and support during her stay there.

There will be a drive through visitation at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Family and friends who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit Bernice’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link. A funeral service will be held at PERRY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1057 WI-78 Trunk, Daleyville, at 1 p.m. on Monday. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and masks are required. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

