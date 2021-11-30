Bernice Kuck

by Obituaries

COLUMBUS—Bernice M. Kuck age 85, died on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.

She was born on May 28, 1936 in the Town of Fountain Prairie to Edward and Marie (Yohn) Kuck. Bernice was employed at the admissions intake desk at the former St. Mary’s Hospital and Columbus Community Hospital for 44 years, retiring in 1978. She was an avid sports fan, especially the Wisconsin Badgers. Bernice had a strong love of God, committing to serve him as a youth and remaining faithful throughout her life.

Survivors include her sister Hilda Kuck of Columbus; two brothers Lawrence (Ilis) Kuck of Madison and Ralph (Jean) Kuck of Greenville SC; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters Walter Kuck, Evelyn Kuck, Helen Chamberlain, Edna Lange, Karl Kuck, Violet Ward, Reuben Kuck.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., with visitation beginning at 9:00 A.M., on Friday, December 3, 2021 at SAVANNA OAKS 100 Savanna Road, Fall River. Interment will be in the Fountain Prairie Cemetery, Town of Fountain Prairie.

Memorials may be directed to Prairie Ridge Health (formerly Columbus Community Hospital) or the charity of one’s choice.

Please share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.